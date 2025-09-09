Exabeam Extends Proven Insider Threat Detection to AI Agents with Google Cloud

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Google Cloud’s pioneering Security Innovation Forum, Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, today announced the integration of Google Agentspace and Google Cloud’s Model Armor telemetry into the New-Scale Security Operations Platform. This integration gives security teams the ability to monitor, detect, and respond to threats from AI agents acting as digital insiders. This visibility gives organizations insight into the behavior of autonomous agents to reveal intent, spot drift, and quickly identify compromise.

Recent findings in the “From Human to Hybrid: How AI and the Analytics Gap are Fueling Insider Risk” study from Exabeam reveal that a vast majority (93%) of organizations worldwide have either experienced or anticipate a rise in insider threats driven by AI, and 64% rank insiders as a higher concern than external threat actors. As AI agents perform tasks on behalf of users, access sensitive data, and make independent decisions, they introduce a new class of insider risk: digital actors operating beyond the scope of traditional monitoring. Just as insider threats have traditionally been classified as malicious, negligent, and compromised, AI agents now bring their own risks: malfunctioning, misaligned, or outright subverted.

SIEM and XDR solutions that are unable to baseline and learn normal behavior lack the intelligence necessary to identify when agents go rogue. As a pioneer in machine learning and behavioral analytics, Exabeam addresses this critical gap by extending its proven capabilities to monitor both human and AI agent activity. By integrating telemetry from Google Agentspace and Google Cloud’s Model Armor into the New-Scale Platform, Exabeam is expanding the boundaries of behavioral analytics and setting a new standard for what modern security platforms must deliver.

“This is a natural evolution of our leadership in insider threat detection and behavioral analytics,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam. “Exabeam solutions are inherently designed to deliver behavioral analytics at scale. Security operations teams don’t need another tool — they need deeper insight into both human and AI agent behavior, delivered through a platform they already trust. We’re giving security teams the clarity, context, and control they need to secure the new class of insider threats.”

The company’s latest innovation, Exabeam Nova, is central to this, serving as the intelligence layer that enables security teams to interpret and act on agent behavior with confidence. Exabeam Nova delivers explainable, prioritized threat insights by analyzing the intent and execution patterns of AI agents in real time. This capability allows analysts to move beyond surface-level alerts and understand the context behind agent actions — whether they represent legitimate automation or potential misuse. By operationalizing telemetry from Google Agentspace and Google Cloud’s Model Armor in the New-Scale Platform, Exabeam Nova equips security teams to defend against the next generation of insider threats with clarity and precision.

“AI agents are quickly changing how business gets done, and that means security must evolve at the same rate,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO at Exabeam. “This is a pivotal moment for the cybersecurity industry. By extending our behavioral analytics to AI agents, Exabeam is once again leading the way in insider threat detection. We’re giving security teams the visibility and control they need to protect the integrity of their operations in an AI-driven world.”

“As businesses integrate AI into their core operations, they face a new set of security challenges,” said Vineet Bhan, Director of Security and Identity Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Our partnership with Exabeam is important to addressing this, giving customers the advanced tools needed to protect their data, maintain control, and innovate confidently in the era of AI.”

By unifying visibility across both human and AI-driven activity, Exabeam empowers security teams to detect, assess, and respond to insider threats in all their forms. This advancement sets a new benchmark for enterprise security, ensuring organizations can confidently embrace AI while maintaining control, integrity, and trust.

