24X National Exchange Partners With TNS to Provide Market Data Connectivity Across 23/5 Trading in U.S. Equities

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--24 Exchange announced today a strategic partnership with Transaction Network Services (TNS), a leading global provider of mission-critical infrastructure and connectivity solutions for the financial markets. Through this collaboration, TNS will provide access to market data from 24X National Exchange, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to offer 23-hour weekday trading of US equities.

Beginning with the launch of trading on 24X on September 29, broker-dealer firms that are members of the new Exchange will receive 24X market data via the TNS secure, low-latency infrastructure. This will enable 24X National Exchange members and their retail trading clients to receive real-time pricing information and trading updates with optimal performance, further establishing 24X at the forefront of market transformation to nearly round-the-clock trading.

24 Exchange CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov said: “Providing fast, dependable market data is fundamental to our mission of creating a modern, accessible and global equities marketplace for trading in US equities. Partnering with TNS allows 24X to deliver the high-quality connectivity our participants expect, supporting trading strategies that rely on accurate and timely information across standard and 23/5 trading sessions.”

“Connecting to 24X National Exchange enhances TNS’ 24x5 trading capabilities, particularly for firms in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region – including Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore – that need to access US equities during their local trading hours,” said Jeff Mezger, Vice President of Product Management at TNS.

“TNS is uniquely positioned as the only provider offering comprehensive access to every overnight U.S. equities trading venue. With growing demand from Asia and other international markets, our global network delivers the reliable, ultra low-latency market data that firms need – around the clock, anywhere in the world.”

24X National Exchange will offer trading of U.S. equities from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on weekdays. The platform will operate under full SEC regulatory oversight and with all the standard investor protections afforded to national exchanges. The Exchange will initially focus on meeting the growing demand for overnight trading in U.S. equities among tech-savvy retail investors throughout the APAC region.

Pending final approvals and market infrastructure alignment, 24X National Exchange will transition to operating from 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday through 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, with a one-hour daily operational pause for software maintenance and testing. The launch date for the Exchange’s second stage will be announced at a later date. 24X National Exchange is built on a robust, high-performance technology infrastructure powered by MEMX Technologies, ensuring a seamless, resilient, and cost-effective trading experience.

“TNS will help ensure 24X delivers access to real-time, always-on data to retail investors everywhere who are trading U.S. equities on our new Exchange via broker-dealers,” Galinov added.

About 24 Exchange

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC (“24 Exchange”) is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24 Exchange’s mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24 Exchange lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange will enable retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct.’ Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.