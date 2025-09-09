Altruist Partners with Ritholtz Wealth Management to Expand Access to Financial Advice

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altruist, the modern custodian built exclusively for independent RIAs, today announced a new custody relationship with Ritholtz Wealth Management (RWM), a national RIA overseeing more than $6 billion in assets for high-net-worth clients and institutions.

Altruist’s forward-thinking approach, combined with its enterprise-grade platform built for scale, helps RWM deliver quality financial advice to clients at every stage of life. For RWM, the decision reflects its long-standing belief that great advice should be available to anyone seeking financial guidance, not just those with millions to invest.

The firm has built a tiered service model to meet clients wherever they are in their financial journey — from first paychecks to complex estates — and engaged Altruist as a partner whose technology could support that vision at scale.

“Our philosophy has always been that simple beats complex, and portfolios should be customized to a client’s goals and circumstances. That means meeting people where they are,” said Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management. “We talk to 18-year-olds opening their first accounts and 88-year-olds planning their legacies, and everyone in between. What matters is that someone values advice and wants to engage in the process. Altruist gives us the ability to serve clients across generations seamlessly. This is where the industry is headed.”

With Altruist, accounts can be opened and clients onboarded in minutes. And because account opening, reporting, trading, billing, and custody are all brought together on an intuitive platform, advisors can deliver a seamless experience. By minimizing operational complexity, RWM can now bring on more clients and accelerate growth without sacrificing personalization. Advisors gain efficiency, clients benefit from straightforward digital experiences, and both share in the potential for better long-term outcomes.

“Ritholtz has led the way in breaking down barriers for clients,” said Jason Wenk, Founder and CEO of Altruist. “We share the belief that everyone deserves access to great financial advice, and together we're offering a new way forward for the industry. It's one where accessibility drives growth at every level—growth in client assets, growth for advisors, and growth for firms.”

Altruist and RWM will share more about their partnership during a live conversation at the Future Proof Festival today, September 9, at 12 p.m. PT at Altruist Booth #501. Advisors attending the event are encouraged to visit the Altruist booth to continue the conversation and see the platform in action.

ABOUT ALTRUIST

Altruist is the modern custodian for independent RIAs, offering a fully integrated digital platform that makes managing investments and serving clients simpler and more affordable. Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, reporting, and billing. With Altruist, financial advisors can create custom portfolios, trade fractional shares, automate rebalancing, and provide clients with a sleek web and mobile app experience. Learn more at altruist.com.

ABOUT RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Ritholtz Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City, with offices across the country, that offers financial advice and asset management services to high-net-worth households, corporate retirement plans, endowments, and charitable foundations. The firm's core principle is bringing value-added investment help and financial advice to its clients as a fee-only fiduciary advisor. For more information, please visit ritholtzwealth.com and follow them on X @ritholtzwealth and on YouTube at The Compound.

Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Ritholtz Wealth Management and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Ritholtz Wealth Management unless a client service agreement is in place.