Gentex Partners with Anduril to Enhance U.S. Army Soldier Borne Mission Command with Integrated Helmet and Comms Systems

CARBONDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gentex Corporation is proud to announce its role as a key partner in the U.S. Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) program, awarded to Anduril Industries. Under this contract, Gentex will provide advanced helmet and communications integration to support the Army’s next-generation Heads Up Displays (HUDs), ensuring seamless soldier adoption and enhanced survivability in the most demanding environments.

“This program represents the next step in connecting soldiers with the tools they need to outpace evolving threats. Gentex is proud to bring our proven platforms and capabilities to SBMC, ensuring that cutting-edge HUD technology integrates seamlessly into protective systems already trusted on the battlefield,” said L.P. Frieder III, President & CEO, Gentex Corporation.

As part of the SBMC ecosystem, Gentex will leverage its industry-leading Ops-Core® helmet systems and AMP® communication headsets to provide the scalable, modular foundation required for optimal HUD integration. Building on extensive feedback from the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program, the SBMC effort represents the next step in equipping soldiers with mission-ready hardware that combines protection, comfort, and connectivity in one platform.

Gentex’s role in SBMC ensures HUD technology integrates seamlessly with combat-proven helmets and communications systems already trusted by the U.S. Army and allied forces worldwide, while also contributing expertise to the development of future soldier-vision technologies. The result is a scalable, mission-ready system that reduces complexity, accelerates decision-making, and enhances survivability while delivering both immediate impact and a foundation for the next generation of soldier-vision capabilities.

About Gentex Corporation

Gentex Corporation is a global leader in advanced helmet systems, integrated communications and hearing protection, and respiratory solutions for defense and security forces worldwide. For over 130 years, Gentex has delivered products that protect and empower military personnel in the most demanding environments. Headquartered in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, Gentex operates facilities in the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Learn more at www.gentexcorp.com.