SmartBear Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI-driven Software Quality and Developer Efficiency

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), enhancing go-to-market efforts for shared customers while expanding the availability of SmartBear’s software quality tools in AWS Marketplace. Through this agreement, customers gain expanded access to SmartBear solutions that support AWS, including SmartBear API Hub, Reflect, QMetry, and BugSnag, all purpose-built to meet the speed, scale, and quality demands of today’s development teams.

By deepening our collaboration with AWS, customers can expect faster developer observability insights, better scalability, and streamlined integration with our software quality tools in their existing AWS infrastructure. Share

“As AI accelerates code generation, ensuring quality, performance, and security at scale is more critical than ever,” said Martin Musierowicz, Chief Revenue Officer at SmartBear. “This agreement empowers teams to deliver resilient, trustworthy software across the entire SDLC, all within a secure, modern cloud ecosystem. By deepening our collaboration with AWS, customers can expect faster developer observability insights, better scalability, and streamlined integration with our software quality tools in their existing AWS infrastructure.”

The SCA outlines several areas of collaboration, including:

SmartBear BugSnag availability on AWS – SmartBear is architecting BugSnag to run natively on AWS, giving customers unified developer observability, including error tracking and performance monitoring, delivering end-user insights, all within AWS.





– SmartBear is architecting BugSnag to run natively on AWS, giving customers unified developer observability, including error tracking and performance monitoring, delivering end-user insights, all within AWS. Ongoing product integration – SmartBear is continuing to integrate its portfolio directly with AWS, including tighter collaboration on AI. For example, API Hub works directly with Amazon API Gateway, and Reflect works with AWS CodePipeline to enhance quality software across the entire development lifecycle.





– SmartBear is continuing to integrate its portfolio directly with AWS, including tighter collaboration on AI. For example, API Hub works directly with Amazon API Gateway, and Reflect works with AWS CodePipeline to enhance quality software across the entire development lifecycle. Go-to-Market Acceleration – SmartBear will accelerate go-to-market efforts for various solutions in collaboration with AWS, including API Hub, BugSnag, its web and mobile test automation, Reflect, and enterprise-grade test management, QMetry – all available in AWS Marketplace – to help teams streamline adoption and scale more efficiently.

"With SmartBear API Hub integrated with Amazon API Gateway, we’ve been able to modernize our documentation workflows and dramatically improve the developer experience,” said Austin Greenfield, Director of Integrations at StoneEagle, a trusted leader in the automotive industry, delivering F&I and service solutions, serving as the one true source for actionable insights and measurable results. “What used to take days or even weeks to address—like updating API documentation—is now handled in minutes or hours. That agility, combined with our shift to API call-based billing using AWS, has unlocked new revenue opportunities and reduced support burdens. It’s a game-changer for how we deliver and scale our services."

“Organizations are looking to accelerate software delivery while maintaining the highest levels of quality and security,” said Allison Johnson, Senior Manager, Americas Technology Partners at AWS. “Through this strategic collaboration agreement, AWS and SmartBear are helping customers streamline their development workflows and leverage AI-driven insights to build and deploy better software faster. SmartBear's integration with AWS services like Amazon API Gateway and AWS CodePipeline gives development teams the tools they need to ensure software quality at scale in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape."

This collaboration underscores the value of SmartBear and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries.

For more information on the SCA, visit: https://smartbear.com/partners/aws-partnership/

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software quality, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s powerful solution hubs, including SmartBear API Hub, SmartBear Insight Hub, and SmartBear Test Hub, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility and automation that provide end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.