Vrbo and BabyQuip Lighten the Load For Traveling Families with Exclusive New Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vrbo® has partnered with BabyQuip®, the leading rental service for family essentials and baby gear, to simplify family travel.

Now, guests can easily add baby, beach and pet gear to their Vrbo vacation home reservations and get a 10% discount on rented equipment. BabyQuip delivers clean, high-quality gear and coordinates with guests so it’s ready at their vacation rental or available for easy self-pickup.

Vrbo helps make millions of family trips happen each year, and many of its top family-friendly destinations like Rosemary Beach, Fla.; Kissimmee, Fla.; and San Diego, Calif. are places where BabyQuip has a strong presence and rents essentials like cribs, car seats, high chairs, beach wagons and beach umbrellas.

“We know it’s a lot of work to plan a family vacation. We want travelers to focus on spending quality time and making memories with their loved ones – not stressing about packing and having the right gear,” said Larry Plawsky, General Manager for Vrbo. “This is another way Vrbo is making family travel planning easier. Our partnership with BabyQuip takes the guesswork out of planning and ensures families have what they need when they arrive.”

"Partnering with Vrbo is a natural fit for BabyQuip. Both of our brands are focused on helping families create unforgettable vacations, and together we’re making it easier than ever for parents to travel light and stress-free,” said Fran Maier, Founder and CEO of BabyQuip. “From the very beginning, we knew an important part of BabyQuip’s growth story would be a partnership with a leader in vacation rentals, and we couldn’t be happier to team up with Vrbo.”

Vrbo hosts are encouraged to keep their listings updated with the latest amenities and communicate with guests to help them make informed decisions. This partnership is available for Vrbo reservations in the U.S. Learn more about Vrbo’s partnership with BabyQuip here.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo® introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing hosts with families and friends looking for places to stay. Vrbo was grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, Vrbo has grown into a global community of hosts and guests, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses, and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers hosts exposure to nearly 1 billion average monthly searches on Expedia Group sites.

About BabyQuip

BabyQuip® is the #1 baby gear rental marketplace, making family travel easier by delivering clean, safe, and insured gear to over 2,000 locations in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond. From cribs and strollers to beach gear and pet supplies, BabyQuip’s trusted network of over 3,000 Quality Providers ensures families can “Pack Light. Travel Happy®. BabyQuip also empowers Quality Providers with the opportunity to build their own baby gear rental or cleaning business through its managed marketplace.

