Hyundai Translead Expands Dealer Network With Northwest Equipment Group

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyundai Translead is pleased to welcome Northwest Equipment Group to its authorized dealer network. Formerly known as Utility Trailer Sales of Washington, the Auburn-based company will now represent Hyundai Translead across Washington, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska.

This partnership reflects Hyundai Translead’s continued commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering premium trailer solutions with exceptional customer support across North America.

“We are excited to welcome Northwest Equipment Group to our growing dealer network,” said Allison Seol, Senior Channel Development Partner at Hyundai Translead. “Their reputation for integrity and customer dedication makes them an ideal partner as we continue to strengthen our presence in key markets.”

With decades of experience in commercial transportation, Northwest Equipment Group is known for its deep industry expertise and dedication to customers. As an authorized dealer, they will offer Hyundai Translead’s full product line, including dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, aftermarket parts, and the recently released truck body kits.

“Joining the Hyundai Translead network is a milestone for our team,” said Aaron Kolar, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at Northwest Equipment Group. “We’ve long admired Hyundai Translead’s engineering leadership and commitment to quality. This partnership allows us to elevate our offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers. We’re ready to hit the ground running.”

About Northwest Equipment Group

Northwest Equipment Group is an independent dealer for Hyundai Translead products. The company is headquartered in Auburn, WA, and serves transportation customers across Washington, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska. For more information, please visit Northwest Equipment Group at www.nwequipmentgroup.com

About Hyundai Translead

Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America. The company manufactures dry and refrigerated van trailers as well as flatbeds, truck bodies, chassis, and dollies. Founded in 1989, Hyundai Translead is 100% owned by Hyundai Motor Group and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.hyundaitranslead.com