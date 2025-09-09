South Korea: TotalEnergies to Supply 1 Million Tons Per Year of LNG to KOGAS for 10 Years

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and KOGAS, South Korea’s national natural gas company, announce the signing of a Heads of Agreement (HoA) for the annual delivery in South Korea of 1 million tons (Mt) of LNG per year over a 10-year period starting from the end of 2027.

Awarded to TotalEnergies by KOGAS following an international tender, this contract increases to 3 Mt per year from 2028 onward the volume of LNG supplied by TotalEnergies to KOGAS, currently the world's largest LNG importer. These additional LNG volumes will then be delivered to Korean industries, businesses, and households. They will come from TotalEnergies’ global supply portfolio, and particularly from its U.S. LNG production and offtake.

"We thank KOGAS for its trust in TotalEnergies’ ability to supply its Asian customers with reliable and competitive LNG through its global portfolio. This agreement enables TotalEnergies to secure long-term outlets in Asia, consistently with the growth of its LNG supply, particularly from the United States", said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“We are pleased to finalize this agreement with TotalEnergies, which not only enhances the economic value of our LNG portfolio but also contributes to diversifying our sources of LNG supply. This engagement reinforces our commitment to securing a stable LNG supply amid a rapidly changing global energy landscape. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with TotalEnergies to support a sustainable LNG value chain”, said Yeonhye Choi, President and CEO of KOGAS.

TotalEnergies, the world’s third largest LNG player

TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 40 Mt/y in 2024 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The Company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering. TotalEnergies’ ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to close to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.

