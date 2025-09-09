LTK Introduces Brand Profiles to Unlock Direct Consumer Engagement in the LTK app; Offers Brands Free Access to LTK Brand Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the company that turned influence into a global economy, today announced two major updates for brands: the launch of Brand Profiles in the LTK consumer app and, for the first time, free access to LTK’s brand platform. Together, these updates transform how brands connect with consumers and scale their creator partnerships on LTK.

With Brand Profiles, any brand can now establish their own presence in the LTK app, curating creator content that features their brand to build a new destination for consumer discovery and engagement. And, brands can gain access to LTK’s end-to-end brand platform, giving them the tools to discover, manage, scale, and analyze their entire, full-funnel creator marketing strategy - all in one place.

Brand Profiles: A New Consumer Connection Point

Driving nearly $6B in annual sales, LTK is the trusted place where millions of consumers turn to find, follow and connect with creators, reaching 40 million monthly users, including 40% of U.S. Gen Z and Millennial women. Now, LTK is unlocking the opportunity for brands to connect directly with their consumer audiences on the LTK platform through Brand Profiles. Brands can curate their own profiles, leveraging LTK Creator content to tell their brand story and showcase their products in an authentic, trusted way.

With 20% of LTK users searching for brands by name on the platform, Brand Profiles create a dedicated hub for consumers to discover, explore, and shop, with the same commission structure for creators. Beyond curation, brands have access to all of the social features on LTK to actively engage with consumers and foster community, including Group Chat, Commenting, Likes, and Subscribe.

Earlier this year, LTK launched its all-new consumer app with a video-first experience that gives users control of their feed, surfaces personalized discovery based on location and interests, and introduces new social features. The LTK app is built to strengthen relationships between creators, brands and their audiences, making LTK the trusted destination powered by real people, real content, and meaningful connections.

The first brands to launch Brand Profiles on LTK, starting next month, include Nordstrom, Sephora, Ulta, Abercrombie & Fitch, Quince, Reformation, Tuckernuck, and Dorsey, with more to be announced soon.

LTK Expands its Brand Platform and Gives Free Access to Scale Creator Marketing

Alongside Brand Profiles, LTK is expanding its brand platform into a full creator management platform and, for the first time, making it free for brands to access, with advanced paid features available. What was once focused on campaign management, LTK has now evolved into an all-in-one, full-funnel platform, designed to power every stage of creator marketing.

This launch comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. As the creator economy grows into a $500 billion industry, brands are investing more deeply in creators and moving beyond one-off activations. They need scalable, sustainable programs that deliver results, and LTK now provides a solution designed to power and support their entire creator community.

Discover: Smarter casting powered by AI and LTK’s unmatched 14 years of data, helping brands find the best performing creators from its vetted community of 350K creators to achieve reach, relevancy, authenticity, and performance.

Smarter casting powered by AI and LTK’s unmatched 14 years of data, helping brands find the best performing creators from its vetted community of 350K creators to achieve reach, relevancy, authenticity, and performance. Manage: End-to-end relationship management, with the ability to take instant actions like Quick Collabs (pay-to-post), automated gifting and codes with LTK’s direct integration with Shopify, bespoke campaigns, and in-platform messaging.

End-to-end relationship management, with the ability to take instant actions like Quick Collabs (pay-to-post), automated gifting and codes with LTK’s direct integration with Shopify, bespoke campaigns, and in-platform messaging. Analyze: Access industry-leading insights across awareness, engagement, ROAS, and sales attribution.

Access industry-leading insights across awareness, engagement, ROAS, and sales attribution. Scale: Scale your best performers and reach new audiences efficiently through media boosting, LTK Ads, User Generated Content, Connected TV, and more.

On the LTK brand platform, brands now have unlimited free access to log in with multiple seats, view content posted by LTK Creators, and see analytics for each post. Brands can also message creators directly, send gifts, launch Quick Collabs, and post campaign opportunities to the LTK Marketplace for creators to apply - all at no cost. For brands seeking deeper capabilities, premium paid features include building and managing custom campaigns as well as accessing advanced campaign measurement and analytics.

Brand Profiles will appear in the LTK app starting next month. Brands can learn more and join the waitlist today to create a Brand Profile.

About LTK

LTK is the global creator commerce platform that turned creator influence into a worldwide economy. Founded in 2011 by Amber Venz Box and Baxter Box, LTK is a three-sided marketplace with dedicated platforms for creators, brands, and consumers.

LTK empowers creators to retain, nurture and grow direct relationships with their audiences through their LTK profiles, creating lasting businesses. For brands, LTK is a full-funnel, performance channel that scales globally, and turns creators into a retailer’s tech-enabled power partner. Today, LTK powers over $5B in annual retail sales, supports 55,000+ creator-brand collaborations each year, and enables more than 9,000 retailers and 1M+ brands to scale through creator-led marketing. LTK’s mission to empower creator success has led to over $3B invested in creators and helped nearly 400 women become self-made millionaires. Nearly 40% of Gen Z and Millennial women in the U.S. use LTK to discover and follow trusted creators, fueling the platform’s 40M+ monthly users.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, LTK operates across five continents. Download the LTK app in the App Store or Google Play. For updates, follow @ltk.hq on Instagram and @shopltk on X and LTK on LinkedIn.