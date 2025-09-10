Vista Partnerships Empower Educators and Inspire the Next Generation of Language Learners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vista, the K–12 division of Vista Higher Learning, today announced a renewed commitment to teachers and students for the 2025–2026 academic year. As a leading publisher and edtech provider focused exclusively on language learning, Vista delivers integrated print and digital solutions that empower schools and districts to help every student communicate, connect, and thrive—whether they are learning a new language, improving a second language, or perfecting their native language.

Vista’s commitment to districts, schools, and educators reflects the belief that meaningful change in education comes from collaboration. Through partnerships with leading organizations, the company provides innovative, high-impact initiatives that bring new opportunities, resources, and support to classrooms and educators across the country.

“Language learning is about building bridges across cultures and preparing students to thrive in a diverse, global community,” Arturo Castillon, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Vista Higher Learning, commented. “Our commitment is to provide educators with the resources and partnerships that make this vision real in their classrooms.”

Highlights of these 2025–2026 partnerships include:

The Pulsera Project - Vista is bringing authentic culture and global citizenship into K–12 classrooms through service-learning Pulsera Sales. The program gives students meaningful opportunities to communicate with purpose, explore diverse cultures, and engage with both local and global communities. Participating teachers have the opportunity to enter a national drawing for a trip to Guatemala to meet artisans and receive $1,000 in Vista instructional materials. Educator resources are available on The Pulsera Project website.

“Although not from Guatemala or Nicaragua, many of our ELL students felt a connection to the artisans. Excited to participate, they practice English and gain confidence by sharing the artisans' stories with their peers,” said Elizabeth Techman of Pennsylvania’s Twin Valley School District. “The Pulsera Project is more than a fundraiser; it’s a meaningful lesson in cultural appreciation, empathy, and community. We are proud to continue this tradition year after year.”

Scholarships for Future Language Educators - Vista, in partnership with regional language associations, will award scholarships to high school students preparing for careers in language education. Designed to inspire the next generation of teachers, these scholarships connect students to professional pathways while supporting standards-based instruction. Applications are now available on the Vista website.

ACTFL/Vista Classroom Microgrants - Now in its third year, Vista and ACTFL’s microgrant program will award 100 K–12 educators $300 each to bring innovative classroom projects to life. The grants aim to inspire authentic communication, foster cultural understanding, and link language learning to real-world experiences. Applications are open to all K–12 language educators via the Vista website.

By partnering with leading organizations, Vista is creating opportunities that connect classroom learning with culture, community, and professional growth, ensuring a stronger future for language and literacy education.

About Vista

Vista, the K–12 division of Vista Higher Learning, is a leading publisher and edtech provider solely dedicated to language learning. For more than 25 years, Vista has partnered with educators to create innovative print and digital solutions that empower diverse learners, develop language and literacy, and promote intercultural understanding. Privately owned and consistently growing, Vista remains committed to its mission of transforming lives through language and literacy. For more information, visit www.VistaHigherLearning.com.