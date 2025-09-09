Southern Water Teams up With NotifyNOW to Provide an Enhanced Bereavement Service to Customers

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading bereavement notification service NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips & Cohen Associates (PCA), has today unveiled a new partnership with Southern Water, which will streamline end-of-life administration for the utility company’s customers.

Southern Water, a longstanding customer of Phillips & Cohen, provides water and wastewater services to East and West Sussex, Hampshire, Kent, and the Isle of Wight.

Customers and those handling the affairs of a customer who has died will now be able to easily notify Southern Water of a death through NotifyNOW’s digital platform, while also being offered the option to notify all other relevant service providers of the death, with one click.

Joe Palmer, Contract and Supply Manager from Southern Water, says: “At Southern Water, like many other companies, we are alerted to the deaths of thousands of customers every year, and we strive to offer the best and most empathetic service to bereaved families among our customers. Dealing with the death of a loved one can be a terribly emotional, difficult, and stressful time for people.

“We are pleased that by teaming up with NotifyNOW, we can help to alleviate the administrative burden on bereaved individuals and are able to offer them a simpler, more enhanced way of notifying us and all other relevant companies if they choose, without having to repeat the same thing over and over again.

“NotifyNOW will help us deliver a simple, practical, and empathetic response to those dealing with a bereavement.”

Nick Cherry, Chief Operating Officer at Phillips & Cohen Associates, says: “It’s impressive to see Southern Water prioritising and investing in services which will make life easier for bereaved individuals and families.

“By allowing its customers and those dealing with a death to use one notification provider, we can remove a significant amount of stress and anxiety, which allows them time to grieve for their loved ones.

“We are delighted to see more and more customers using NotifyNOW’s technology. At PCA, we are always ready to help businesses improve their customer bereavement services as part of our drive to provide compassionate engagement services to our clients.”

When someone contacts Southern Water to report the death of a customer, they will now be offered access to NotifyNOW via a link on their website. They will then be able to upload customer details.

This enables NotifyNOW to inform over 2,000 organisations, including financial institutions, utility companies, service providers, and mobile phone companies at one time, saving grieving families from having to make many separate calls and repeat information to each individual company.

Cherry adds: “We hope many other companies follow Southern Water’s lead. We are always keen to help companies improve on the bereavement services, and we know customers appreciate this empathetic approach.”

About Southern Water: Serves approximately 2.6 million water customers and 4.7 million wastewater customers across Sussex, Kent, Hampshire, and the Isle of Wight. This includes both residential and business customers.

About Phillips & Cohen Associates: Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd., built its reputation in the credit industry by providing specialised compassionate engagement services to clients. Focusing on customer care, compliance, and innovation, Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd. delivers solutions that support businesses while maintaining sensitivity and professionalism in all interactions.

