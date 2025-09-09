Belden Partners With Chicago Quantum Exchange to Drive Innovation in Quantum-Safe Networking Solutions

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global provider of complete connection solutions, today announced its affiliation with the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), a premier hub for quantum science and engineering. The partnership positions Belden to pioneer quantum-safe networking solutions that defend critical infrastructure from quantum-era threats, grounded in its 120-year legacy of reliability and connectivity leadership.

The partnership positions Belden to pioneer quantum-safe networking solutions that defend critical infrastructure from quantum-era threats, grounded in its 120-year legacy of reliability and connectivity leadership. Share

Quantum computing is approaching commercial reality. Industry experts predict that "Q-Day" – when quantum computers can break certain encryption modalities – could arrive as early as 2029. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized post-quantum cryptography standards in 2024 and recommends adoption by 2030. This creates an urgent need for quantum-ready networking infrastructure, and Belden is positioning itself to lead the industry's transition to quantum-secure communications.

"Just as Belden has long focused on reliability in secure communications, we now have the opportunity to explore what that entails in the quantum era," said Hiran Bhadra, Sr. Vice President, Strategy & Technology. "This partnership with CQE demonstrates our interest in emerging technologies, particularly the ones that have the potential to impact critical infrastructure, data and communications."

The CQE affiliation connects Belden to cutting-edge quantum research, vibrant startup ecosystems, and collaboration opportunities with leading technology companies, national laboratories, and academic institutions. Through this collaboration, Belden is charting a path toward quantum-secure infrastructure—piloting next-generation security innovations, rethinking product resilience and leading the transition to quantum-resistant networking.

Belden’s connectivity technologies secure the backbone of modern life, protecting power grids, railways, healthcare facilities and broadband infrastructure. These sectors face significant vulnerabilities once quantum computers can break today's encryption methods. Current cybersecurity threats will multiply exponentially in the quantum era, potentially exposing banking transactions, healthcare records and critical infrastructure communications.

"From a technology perspective, this partnership positions us perfectly at the intersection of quantum communications and industrial networking," said Dr. Oliver Kleineberg, Vice President of Technology. “While post-quantum cryptography remains central, we are innovating at the intersection of quantum and classical networks to elevate our customers’ operations—enabling more secure, resilient and high-performance hybrid networking.”

The CQE is an intellectual hub in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana that advances the science and engineering of quantum information, prepares the quantum workforce, and drives the quantum economy in collaboration with leading universities, national labs, and industry partners. It is based at the University of Chicago and anchored by the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Northwestern University, and Purdue University, and includes more than 50 corporate, international, nonprofit, and regional partners.

“By collaborating with the CQE’s leading researchers, technologists and end users, Belden will have an opportunity to gain practical insights about quantum-secure communications — and our community will benefit from their networking expertise,” said David Awschalom, the University of Chicago’s Liew Family Professor of Molecular Engineering and Physics and the director of the CQE. “We welcome this opportunity to work together to advance networking security as quantum technologies move toward commercial utility.”

The partnership represents Belden's latest evolution in its transformation from a connectivity product company to a comprehensive solutions provider. By integrating quantum readiness into its strategy, Belden ensures customers receive not just current connectivity solutions, but future-proof infrastructure prepared for the quantum age.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers complete connection solutions that unlock untold possibilities for our customers, their customers and the world. We advance ideas and technologies that enable a safer, smarter and more prosperous future. Throughout our 120+ year history we have evolved as a company, but our purpose remains – making connections. By connecting people, information and ideas, we make it possible. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

About Chicago Quantum Exchange

The CQE is based at the University of Chicago and anchored by the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Northwestern University, and Purdue University, and includes more than 50 corporate, international, nonprofit, and regional partners. It is one of the largest collaborative teams working on quantum information science and engineering in the world.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.