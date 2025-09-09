Pilot, General Motors and EVgo Open Over 200 Fast Charging Locations to Power Nationwide EV Travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilot Company (Pilot), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) today announced their collaborative network now reaches more than 200 locations across nearly 40 states. In just over two years, the companies have worked together to bridge charging gaps by deploying nearly 850 new electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stalls across America. By investing in critical charging infrastructure along essential travel routes, this charging network is enabling drivers to go where they want, when they want, with 24/7 access to high-power chargers and industry-leading amenities.

“Pilot is here to fuel the journeys of all drivers. Our fast-charging network raises the bar for convenience, reliability and exceptional service by offering an experience designed to show EV drivers that they matter,” said Shannon Sturgil, senior vice president of alternative fuels at Pilot. “Our collaboration with General Motors and EVgo continues to bring highway-based charging to more routes where this critical infrastructure is needed to enable coast-to-coast EV travel.”

Expanding this network from 25+ states to nearly 40 in under a year, the companies continue to add charging availability across our nation’s countryside, where only 45% of rural counties had at least one fast charging stall available at the start of 2025.1 Some of the newest states to join this growing network include Colorado, South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, with significant expansion across Texas, Missouri and Florida.

“Hitting the open road is a natural emblem of American culture, and traveling by car means drivers can set their own schedule to stop and charge when and where they want,” said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo. “Our EVgo eXtend network, built in collaboration with Pilot and GM, is delivering reliable charging to communities large and small — ensuring freedom of fueling choice for every driver.”

The collaboration between Pilot, GM and EVgo is bringing public fast charging to the country’s interstate travel corridors that carry more than 20 percent of the total traffic in America.2 Pilot and Flying J locations epitomize convenience by combining charging options with an array of amenities, including free Wi-Fi, on-site restaurants, and grocery and convenience items—and EVgo’s 350kW fast-chargers can quickly refill range and get drivers back on the road.

Overhead canopies at many locations protect drivers from sun or snow and pull-through stalls allow drivers who are towing a trailer or traveling in an electric van to easily connect their charging ports. Plug and Charge – a feature that enables compatible EV models to automatically initiate and pay for a charging session simply by plugging in – is available throughout the network for drivers with compatible EV models, making it even easier to power up on the go.

“With over a dozen electric vehicles across Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac, GM is giving customers the right vehicle to take them wherever they want to go: from highway driving to off-road trails,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “Through our collaboration with Pilot and EVgo, we’re committed to helping ensure that charging access doesn’t get in the way of your EV journey.”

Pilot, GM, and EVgo first announced their collaboration in 2022 and are now nearly halfway toward their goal of building a total of up to 2,000 fast charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J locations across the U.S. By the end of 2025, the companies anticipate reaching 1,000 stalls across 40 states.

To find available locations, visit pilotcompany.com/ev-charging.

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot") is committed to showing people they matter at every turn as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates North America's third largest fuel tanker fleet and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low-carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit pilotcompany.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is GM's battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,100 fast charging stations across over 40 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

1 Source: Canary Media

2 Source: FHWA