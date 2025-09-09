Uber and Sephora Partner to Bring On-Demand Beauty Across North America

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Sephora, the leading prestige beauty retailer, today announced a partnership to bring hundreds of Sephora locations to the Uber Eats platform. Beginning today, beauty lovers across the U.S. and Canada can enjoy on-demand delivery of makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare, wellness products, and more — all at the touch of a button.

This launch marks a milestone for Uber Eats as Sephora becomes the first prestige beauty retailer on the platform. All your favorite brands at in-store prices, delivered in as little as 25 minutes.

“Sephora believes that beauty should be available to all. We take great pride in truly understanding our clients’ needs and meeting them wherever and however they choose to shop with us. So, it’s critical for us to seek out all the ways in which we can bring this to life and provide an even more convenient shopping experience for our community,” said Nadine Graham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Ecommerce, at Sephora. “Our partnership with Uber Eats unlocks even more ease, and immediacy for both our existing and new clients - from restocking your beauty must-haves to last-minute gifting needs, all Sephora shoppers can continue to get the best of beauty delivered straight to their door, and earn points while doing so through our loyalty program.”

As part of the partnership, Sephora Beauty Insider Loyalty members can link their account and continue earning loyalty points on every Sephora order placed through Uber Eats.

To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering U.S. customers $10 off their first delivery order of $50 or more until October 30th††. Uber One members get $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders, as always.

“Today’s consumers want effortless access to their favorite brands—and beauty is no exception,” said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Delivery at Uber “We’re thrilled to welcome Sephora to Uber Eats as our first prestige beauty retailer. This partnership is about meeting consumers where they are and making it easier than ever to access the products they love, whether for gifting, stocking up on essentials, or solving last minute beauty emergencies.”

How It Works

Getting your favorite beauty products delivered from Sephora through Uber Eats is simple:

Open the Uber Eats app and tap into the “Retail” or “Beauty” category



Search for Sephora and browse a wide assortment of makeup, skincare, and more



Add your must-haves to your cart, choose your delivery time, and place your order



Track your delivery in real time

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world’s leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 56,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world’s most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers’ needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

††U.S. Terms and Conditions

Promo expires on October 30, 2025 11:59PM PDT. Promo valid for $10 off on your first Sephora purchase on Uber Eats in the U.S., of $50 or more, before taxes, fees and promotions. Discount available only on the first eligible delivery order. Eligible orders placed ahead of time must be scheduled for delivery before expiration date. Taxes and fees still apply. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation.