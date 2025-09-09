Energage and Mo Launch Energage Moments to Equip Managers in Boosting Retention and Engagement

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company behind the nationally recognized Top Workplaces program, today announced the launch of Energage Moments. Created in partnership with Mo, the leading culture and recognition platform, Energage Moments represents a breakthrough in how organizations enable managers to act on employee feedback, quickly creating stronger and more engaged workplaces.

For decades, Energage has provided organizations with powerful insights into employee engagement. Now, with Mo’s innovative culture-building tools, those insights are transformed into daily moments of recognition, connection, and communication that directly improve how employees experience work.

Research shows that managers drive up to 70% of the variance in employee engagement. Yet, too often, managers lack the time, tools, and support to fulfill this responsibility. Energage Moments closes that gap by embedding culture-building habits directly into managers’ daily routines without adding to their workload.

“Managers are the linchpin of culture, yet they’re often overwhelmed and under-supported,” said Dan Kessler, President of Energage. “Energage Moments gives them an almost effortless and authentic way to appreciate and reward employees consistently. It’s about making recognition and appreciation part of the way teams work every day.”

By turning data into action, this solution accelerates behavior change, improves engagement results, and eliminates manual, time-consuming HR and communications processes.

Trusted by leading brands, organizations using Energage Moments report measurable results, including:

An 8% increase in engagement within six months.

A 17% reduction in turnover within one year.

ROI exceeding $427,000 in the first year.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Energage to bring this impact to more organizations,” said Luke Fisher, CEO of Mo. “Energage Moments ensures managers are no longer left on the sidelines of culture. Instead, they are equipped with simple, powerful tools that spark appreciation, recognition, and connection, creating workplaces where people genuinely want to be.”

Energage Moments is designed to make recognition and communication authentic, consistent, and effortless:

Reward & Recognition : Celebrate individual and team successes, reinforce values, and build a culture of appreciation.

: Celebrate individual and team successes, reinforce values, and build a culture of appreciation. Social Communications : Strengthen team cohesion with meaningful updates, boosts, and shared wins.

: Strengthen team cohesion with meaningful updates, boosts, and shared wins. Action-Oriented Prompts : Weekly nudges help managers know when and how to engage their teams.

: Weekly nudges help managers know when and how to engage their teams. Seamless Integration: Recognition and feedback become part of the daily workflow, not an added task.

A key addition to the Energage Platform, Moments represents a new era in employee engagement. Empowering managers to take an active role in shaping culture makes recognition meaningful and consistent, creating workplaces where employees feel seen, valued, and motivated.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is an HR technology company committed to building and promoting award-winning, people-first cultures. As the research firm powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, Energage leverages employee survey insights to identify and celebrate exceptional organizations at regional, national, and industry levels. Our all-in-one platform equips companies to attract top talent, unlock potential, and keep employees engaged — driving culture, growth, and performance. Learn more at www.energage.com and www.topworkplaces.com.

About Mo

Mo is a culture-building platform on a mission to help organizations create workplaces where people genuinely want to be. Through meaningful communication, manager-led engagement, and everyday recognition, Mo helps leaders turn values into visible actions. With real-time insights and easy-to-use tools, Mo empowers HR teams and managers to strengthen connection, improve retention, and build vibrant cultures. Learn more at mo.work.