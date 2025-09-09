Ralph Lauren Introduces Ask Ralph, a New Conversational AI Shopping Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) today introduced Ask Ralph, a new AI-powered conversational shopping experience that invites consumers to engage with, and be inspired by, Ralph Lauren’s unique and iconic take on style. Blending advanced AI technology with Ralph Lauren’s timeless brand, Ask Ralph provides styling inspiration by serving up multiple, shoppable visual laydowns of complete outfits, personalized to a user’s prompts, from across available inventory within the Men’s and Women’s Polo Ralph Lauren brand. Ask Ralph begins rolling out today to Ralph Lauren app users in the United States.

Blending advanced AI technology with Ralph Lauren’s timeless brand, Ask Ralph provides styling inspiration by serving up multiple, shoppable visual laydowns of complete outfits, personalized to a user’s prompts, from across available inventory. Share

Continuing a decades-long partnership, Ask Ralph was developed with Microsoft on its Azure OpenAI platform and uses advanced conversational AI technology and natural language processing to understand open-ended prompts, interpret context and provide tailored recommendations to closely mimic the experience of speaking with an in-store stylist.

“Twenty-five years ago, we partnered with Microsoft to launch one of the fashion industry’s first e-commerce platforms, and today, we are once again redefining the shopping experience for the next generation,” said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation. “Whether getting ready for a first day of a new job, or creating the perfect look for a night out, Ask Ralph is about more than just discovery – it is about engaging consumers with what they love most about Ralph Lauren: our iconic, unique take on style, providing timeless head-to-toe looks that inspire them to step into our world.”

Shoppers can interact with Ask Ralph just as they would with a stylist in a Ralph Lauren store, through simple, conversational prompts. From “What should I wear to a concert?” to “Show me some women’s Polo Bear sweaters,” or styling queries like, “How can I style my navy-blue men’s blazer?” Ask Ralph responds, surfacing visually laid out, complete Polo Ralph Lauren looks with styling tips, integrating content from across Ralph Lauren’s digital channels. Users can ask clarifying questions and refine the recommendations to align with their own sense of style. Ask Ralph makes it easy to add individual elements of a look to shopping carts or purchase the head-to-toe recommendation.

“AI is transforming the way consumers get inspired, educated and purchase from fashion brands around the world,” said Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President of Global Industry Solutions, Microsoft. “We’re proud to bring the combination of our trusted generative AI capabilities through Azure OpenAI together with Ralph Lauren’s iconic brand to pave the way for an entirely new conversational commerce experience.”

Informed by how users initially use and engage with Ask Ralph, the tool will continue to develop, including releasing new features and increased personalized experiences, expanding to additional Ralph Lauren brands and launching across more platforms in markets around the world.

Ask Ralph is the latest milestone in Ralph Lauren’s rich history of innovation and in leading the industry in creating immersive and cinematic retail experiences that transport consumers into the World of Ralph Lauren. Twenty-five years ago, the Company was one of the first luxury brands to pioneer e-commerce, setting a new industry standard. Always pushing boundaries to surprise, delight and inspire consumers, the Company has long experimented with cutting-edge ideas that were years ahead of their time – from interactive and virtual shopping technology to holograms, 4D projections and CGI animations.

The Company also continues to invest in AI and other technologies to enhance the consumer experience, like more personalized marketing and engaging digital experiences, as well as to optimize its operations, including predictive inventory management and product demand forecasting.

Ask Ralph is rolling out to Ralph Lauren app users in the U.S. beginning today on Apple and Android devices.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company’s brand names – which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others – constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, visit corporate.ralphlauren.com.

ABOUT MICROSOFT

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.