Vannguard Utility Partners Announces Partnership with Trivest

DEFOREST, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vannguard Utility Partners (“Vannguard” or the “Company”) today announced it has partnered with Trivest Partners (“Trivest”), a Miami-based, founder-focused private equity firm with over 40 years of experience creating strategic partnerships and fostering growth. The partnership represents the latest platform investment in the Trivest Recognition Fund, which focuses on founder and family-owned businesses that have achieved significant scale and are poised for their next chapter of growth.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in DeForest, WI, Vannguard is a leading provider of contract utility locating services in the Midwest, specializing in damage prevention of high-consequence gas and electric utilities. The Company currently supports utilities across Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Arkansas, and Colorado.

Vannguard will continue to be led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Bern. “We are excited by the Trivest partnership and their experience in essential services and underground infrastructure, as well as their reputation for supporting founder-owned businesses,” said Bern. “With Trivest’s support, we will continue our strong track record of growth and unwavering commitment to industry-leading performance and safety.”

“We were extremely impressed by Vannguard’s best-in-class reputation, talented and dedicated team, track record of growth, and differentiated approach to servicing its customer base and protecting our critical infrastructure,” added Stephen Koren, Principal at Trivest. “We’re excited about the opportunity to help the Company further its growth by building upon the foundation that Randy and the Vannguard team have established over the last 25 years.”

NCP, Inc. served as financial advisor to the Company in connection with its strategic partnership with Trivest.

About Vannguard Utility Partners

Vannguard Utility Partners is a leading provider of utility damage prevention and underground infrastructure protection services. Headquartered in DeForest, WI, Vannguard is a critical player in the national 811 system, also known as “Call Before You Dig,” serving as a trusted liaison between excavators and utility operators by dispatching trained professionals to accurately locate and mark underground utilities before excavation begins. Vannguard helps protect communities, prevent service disruptions, and support essential infrastructure projects across the Midwest and beyond. For more information, visit www.vannguardup.com.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, headquartered in Miami with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Learn more at www.trivest.com.

