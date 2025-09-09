C Spire Teams with eero for Better Connected Living Experiences

RIDGELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C Spire, a leading national advanced technology company dedicated to transforming how people and businesses connect, live and work, has launched C Spire Connect WiFi powered by eero, an Amazon company. C Spire Connect WiFi features tailored bundles, enabling customers to add state-of-the-art features to enhance home connectivity and security. By teaming up with eero, a pioneer in mesh wifi innovation, connected living and superior performance, C Spire continues its commitment to customer-inspired solutions and supports its mission to transform lives through technology by providing the best solutions to meet customers' needs now and in the future.

Through this collaboration and the launch of C Spire Connect WiFi, C Spire is bringing the latest mesh WiFi 7 technology to customers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. Backed by C Spire's ultra-fast fiber infrastructure, each piece of eero hardware can connect hundreds of devices and cover 2,000 square feet of space – creating unified coverage across a property. C Spire Connect WiFi enables delivery of symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gigs, nearly 40 times faster than traditional speeds, and 99.99% reliability, all with local 24/7 support.

"C Spire has a legacy of bringing advanced technology to our customers that delivers optimal connected living experiences, and the collaboration with eero is the latest example of that," said Lee J. Webb, SVP Strategy for C Spire. "As customers connect more and more devices for not only work and entertainment, but also to run their households, C Spire Connect WiFi with eero hardware brings fast and reliable network performance to enable a seamless experience."

C Spire Connect WiFi enables customers to add state-of-the-art features to enhance home connectivity and security including:

Connect & Play – Designed for an improved entertainment experience with symmetrical speeds for downloads and uploads along with up-time and ultra-low latency for cloud gaming and streaming.

– Designed for an improved entertainment experience with symmetrical speeds for downloads and uploads along with up-time and ultra-low latency for cloud gaming and streaming. Connect & Work – Customized with remote work in mind and delivering whole-home coverage and no buffering to support secure file sharing and video calls for optimal productivity.

– Customized with remote work in mind and delivering whole-home coverage and no buffering to support secure file sharing and video calls for optimal productivity. Connect & Plug In – Customers can manage hundreds of smart devices, network preferences, and security settings from one app.

– Customers can manage hundreds of smart devices, network preferences, and security settings from one app. Connect & Protect – A customer-inspired solution that provides families with an improved and safer internet experience at home, while offering options to help further safeguard children from malicious actors and online dangers. This builds upon the Connect & Protect offering that was first introduced in September 2023 to provide wireless services that help protect children online while keeping families safely connected.

To learn more about C Spire Connect WiFi and bundles, visit www.cspire.com/wifi.

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately held national advanced technology company that delivers customer-inspired solutions, transforming how people and businesses connect, live, and work. With a proven legacy of innovation, C Spire is elevating connected living by providing customers with fiber-powered smart homes, AI-enhanced experiences and 5G connectivity. C Spire is accelerating tomorrow's business growth with secure fiber networks, AI-driven cloud solutions and intelligent collaboration tools. The company, based in Ridgeland, Miss., is the largest, privately held U.S. wireless carrier, a leading fiber internet provider in Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and an award-winning tech solutions partner for businesses across 49 states. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or X at www.x.com/cspire.