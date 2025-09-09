-

Cantor and Samsung Securities Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Explore Strategic Collaboration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cantor, a premier investment bank, and Samsung Securities Co., Ltd. (“Samsung Securities”), one of Korea’s leading securities companies, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore strategic business opportunities to work together across capital markets, brokerage, and financial strategies.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expand the firms’ global reach and deliver innovative solutions for clients in areas such as securities trading, capital raising, digital finance, and investment research.

“This agreement marks an exciting step forward in our effort to build cross-border partnerships that unlock new value for clients and underscores our commitment to expanding our reach across global markets,” said Pascal Bandelier, Co-CEO of Cantor. “Samsung Securities’ leadership in Asia complements Cantor’s strengths across the U.S. and Europe, creating a strong platform for collaboration.”

Jong-Moon Park, CEO of Samsung Securities, added: “We are excited to continue to collaborate with Cantor to explore exciting ways to deliver new products and services to clients and broaden access to investment opportunities worldwide.”

About Cantor
Cantor, a premier global investment bank, is a part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies. Founded in 1945, Cantor delivers unparalleled sector expertise, innovative products, and tailored solutions across a broad range of financial services, including investment banking, capital markets, fixed income and equities sales and trading, prime services, research, and asset management. Headquartered in New York, the firm has more than 60 office locations worldwide.

