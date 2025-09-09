-

Navitus Partners with Corporate Wellbeing Platform, Grokker, to Expand Whole-Person Health Resources

Members access an expansive library of digital content and engagement opportunities to improve physical, mental and financial health

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus, the nation’s first and largest transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced a partnership with Grokker, an award-winning employee wellbeing engagement solution that empowers users to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. The Grokker offering expands a portfolio of digital health solutions available to Navitus clients and members in support of whole-person health.

Grokker is the leader in employee wellbeing, committed to making high-quality and highly engaging video content accessible anywhere, anytime. Its holistic health content includes courses focused on individual components of overall wellbeing: physical, mental, and financial health. These can be accessed through any computer, tablet or smartphone and the platform provides customizable challenges to drive high engagement. By working with Grokker, Navitus is able to offer employer plan sponsors a comprehensive, personalized solution that empowers employees to take control of their health, leading to positive outcomes.

“Supporting whole-person health as a foundation to overall wellbeing is why the mission of Grokker has resonated,” said Diana Gibson Pace, Chief Growth Officer at Navitus. “Working together as partners to expand our offering furthers our commitment to help employers support their employees—anytime, anywhere.”

Grokker’s platform provides thousands of hours of content to help individuals set and achieve personalized goals to improve their health. On average, users engage with the app for 625 minutes per month—over two hours per week—resulting in meaningful outcomes: 90% report feeling more energized, and 80% say they’ve gained effective tools to manage anxiety.

“Healthy employees are happier, more engaged and more productive. Grokker gives them the tools they need to take charge of their health and employers see these impacts along with greater utilization of wellbeing benefits,” said Lorna Borenstein, Founder and CEO of Grokker. “We’re excited to partner with Navitus toward a shared goal of improving the wellbeing of their member population.”

This solution is now available to Navitus commercial employers. To learn more about Grokker and the wellness solutions available to Navitus clients, visit: www.grokker.com.

About Navitus
Navitus remains the nation’s first transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM). It uniquely brings clarity to drug pricing and takes costs out of the drug supply chain. Unlike traditional PBMs that generate profit by retaining an undisclosed portion of rebates and discounts negotiated with drug manufacturers and pharmacies, Navitus passes along the complete savings to clients, enabling them to make medication more affordable for their members. Navitus was established more than 20 years ago by Navitus Health Solutions, LLC, a pioneering pharmacy solutions company. The organization delivers a range of services through portfolio brands including Navitus, Lumicera, Archimedes. Owned by SSM Health and Costco, Navitus Health Solutions serves over 18 million lives across 800 clients including employers, unions, government plans, payors and health systems. For more information, please visit www.navitus.com.

About Grokker
Grokker transforms employee physical, mental, and financial wellbeing globally through life-changing content. Its inclusive community of experts and personalized guidance is proven to strengthen retention by 68%, triple engagement, and lessen the burden on HR teams.

With Grokker, each member’s wellbeing experience is personalized to help guide them to the lowest acuity, highest impact intervention. Grokker's solution seamlessly integrates with HR teams and provides them with ongoing actionable insights.

Global organizations like Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Target, and Domino’s trust Grokker to support the diverse wellbeing needs of their teams in more than 179 countries. Grokker is dedicated to making holistic health and wellbeing equitable, engaging, and accessible for all.

Learn more at grokker.com/grokkyai.

