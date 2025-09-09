REPAY Streamlines Loan and Lease Payments with Alfa Systems Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a comprehensive technology partnership with Alfa, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for the global automotive and equipment finance industry. This strategic partnership will deliver more secure and convenient payment acceptance capabilities to Alfa's users throughout the United States and Canada.

REPAY and Alfa will begin joint efforts on technical integration between platforms enabling complete payment acceptance across a wide range of modalities, including card payments, ACH and digital wallets. Borrowers will be able to make payments through their preferred channels – online, text, mobile, or Interactive Voice Response (IVR) – providing maximum convenience and flexibility in managing their loan and lease obligations.

The partnership will look to extend enhanced payment acceptance and tracking across Alfa’s complete customer portfolio, encompassing both auto and equipment financing companies. The intention is for financial institutions and lenders using Alfa's loan and leasing management platform to be able to utilize an out of the box, modernized and seamless payment experience while streamlining internal accounting and reconciliation processes.

"Providing borrowers with flexible, secure payment options across all channels is essential for modern lending operations," said Jake Moore, EVP, Consumer Payments, REPAY. "Our collaboration with Alfa Systems empowers lenders to meet borrower preferences while optimizing efficiency across their operations.”

Once integrated, the integration will support real-time payment processing and posting, ensuring that payment updates and information are accurately reflected in lenders' systems immediately after submission. This eliminates delays in payment recognition, reduces the risk of unnecessary late fees, and improves overall borrower satisfaction. Additionally, the solution maintains compliance with industry security standards while providing lenders with detailed transaction reporting and analytics.

"This partnership with REPAY represents a significant step forward in delivering industry-leading solutions to our clients in the auto finance and equipment financing sectors,” said David O’Callaghan, EVP, North America, at Alfa. "The combination of REPAY's advanced payment technology with our platform will elevate operations and provide our customers with the modern, efficient payment capabilities their borrowers expect in today's digital landscape."

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Alfa

Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world's largest and most progressive asset finance operations. Supporting all types of automotive, equipment and wholesale finance, Alfa Systems is proven at volume and across borders, and trusted by leading brands to manage complex portfolios, drive efficiency and sustainability, and enhance the customer experience.