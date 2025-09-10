Leading Fintech Group MoMo Partners with iProov to Safeguard Vietnamese Against Digital Fraud

LONDON & HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iProov, the world's leading provider of science-based biometric identity verification solutions, today announced that MoMo, Vietnam’s leading financial technology group, is enhancing security for its tens of millions of users by deploying iProov Dynamic Liveness. The move reinforces MoMo’s commitment to user trust, providing the highest level of security for its remote identity verification processes while protecting its customers from sophisticated digital identity fraud, such as deepfakes and digital injection attacks.

The financial services and payments sector is facing a global surge in sophisticated threats driven by generative AI, and in response, the State Bank of Vietnam has issued Decision 2345, which mandates stronger biometric authentication for online transactions. To proactively meet these new regulatory requirements and uphold its core theme of trust, MoMo has integrated iProov’s biometric authentication with Dynamic Liveness to ensure every transaction and interaction is secure and genuinely human.

iProov Dynamic Liveness utilizes patented Flashmark™ technology to defend against the most advanced AI-driven threats. The system verifies that the individual is a real person, the right person, and the person is present in the moment, and not a photo, video, or deepfake presented to the camera. In high-risk scenarios like financial services, this high level of identity assurance is crucial for preventing fraudulent transactions, protecting user accounts from unauthorized access, and sustaining user confidence in the platform's security.

"At MoMo, we are committed to advancing financial inclusion through a smart, accessible, and trusted super app. Maintaining that trust is the top priority in every decision we make for our users," said Pham Kim Long, Head of AI & Big Data at MoMo. "As digital threats evolve, so must our defenses. Integrating iProov’s industry-leading technology provides an unparalleled layer of security, combating fraud like deepfakes and ensuring our users feel safe and confident in every interaction with MoMo."

"We are delighted to be selected by MoMo, a leading Fintech Group in the vibrant Vietnam market, who so clearly prioritizes user trust and security," said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO, iProov. "In an era of generative AI, protecting against sophisticated fraud is essential for enhancing user engagement and expanding digital financial services. Our Dynamic Liveness technology provides the high level of identity assurance needed to build that trusted ecosystem, enabling MoMo to continue its mission of financial inclusion safely and securely."

About MoMo

MoMo is one of Vietnam’s four technology unicorns and the country’s leading Financial Technology Group, with the mission of improving the life of Vietnamese people and merchants by using technology to give them access to superior, simpler and affordable financial solutions and daily services. Built on 100% homegrown technology and guided by a customer-centric philosophy, MoMo is committed to fulfilling the daily needs of millions of Vietnamese.

Currently serving over 30 million users and hundreds of thousands of partners nationwide, MoMo plays a vital role in advancing financial inclusion and accelerating Vietnam’s digital economy. The company has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including the “Best Financial App in Asia” by The Asian Banker. By closely accompanying the government, banking partners, and enterprises, while fostering a team of over 2,500 local talents, MoMo continues to drive innovation that delivers long-term value to both users and partners. For more information about MoMo, please visit: www.momo.vn

About iProov

iProov provides science-based biometric solutions that enable the world’s most security-conscious organizations to streamline secure remote onboarding and authentication for digital and physical access. Its award-winning liveness technology and iSOC offer unmatched resilience against deepfakes and generative AI threats while ensuring effortless, scalable user experiences. Trusted by leading governments and enterprises, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.K. Home Office, GovTech Singapore, ING, and UBS, iProov sets the standard in biometric identity assurance. Learn more at www.iproov.com