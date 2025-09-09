Capstone Green Energy and Microgrids 4 AI, Inc. Sign Memorandum (MOU) of Understanding to Deliver Next Generation AI Infrastructure Powered by Sustainable Microgrids

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. (the "Company” or “Capstone”) (OTCID: CGEH) and Capstone Green Energy, LLC, a leader in microturbine energy systems, and Microgrids 4 AI, Inc. (“MG4AI”), a developer of modular AI infrastructure solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on delivering sustainable, scalable, and resilient infrastructure for the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market.

MG4AI architects and delivers modular turnkey AI-ready infrastructure for edge data centers under 20MW, enabling enterprises, sovereign customers, and innovators to deploy GPU-intensive compute environments faster, more securely, and independent of traditional utility constraints. By integrating localized, grid-independent microgrids with advanced liquid cooling, MG4AI helps customers bypass multi-year grid upgrade delays, reduce operating costs, and achieve greater resiliency in powering AI innovation.

Under this strategic collaboration, MG4AI’s modular infrastructure will be paired with Capstone’s ultra-low-emission, high-cycle efficiency, and low-maintenance microturbine technology to deliver grid-independent, distributed AI infrastructure. The collaboration will integrate Capstone’s proven Combined Cooling and Power (CCP) systems with MG4AI’s containerized compute pods, enabling rapid deployment, reduced power and cooling costs, and unmatched reliability in mission-critical AI workloads.

“Capstone’s advanced distributed power platform is purpose-built for the next wave of digital infrastructure,” said Vince Canino, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “Artificial intelligence is one of the most energy-intensive applications and disruptive workloads of our time. By aligning Capstone’s technology with MG4AI’s modular compute architecture, we are setting a new standard for speed, efficiency, and sustainability in AI infrastructure deployments.”

“The future of AI will not be built on yesterday’s data centers. It demands innovative new infrastructure – where power, liquid cooling, and compute converge as one, a complete kit,” said Ken Kajikawa, CEO of MG4AI. “Together with Capstone, MG4AI is creating a new blueprint for AI: sovereign, sustainable, and infinitely scalable (140kW today and scaling to 600kW per rack). We’re not just keeping pace with the AI revolution; we’re building the new foundation that makes next-generation AI infrastructure possible.”

Capstone’s microturbine-based systems provide clean, reliable on-site power and are designed to integrate seamlessly with advanced cooling technologies such as a Capstone Engineered Equipment Package (EEP), including chillers, dry coolers, and pumping packages (a BESS when needed). By combining this capability with MG4AI’s expertise in edge data center compute infrastructure, the strategic collaboration aims to deliver rapid deployable solutions that address the growing energy and performance demands of AI workloads.

About Capstone Green Energy

For nearly four decades, Capstone Green Energy has been a leader in clean technology, pioneering the use of microturbines to revolutionize how businesses manage their energy needs sustainably. In collaboration with our global network of dedicated distributors, we have shipped over 10,600 units to 88 countries, helping customers significantly reduce their carbon footprints through high-efficiency, on-site energy systems and microgrid solutions.

Our commitment to a cleaner, more resilient energy future remains steadfast. Today, we offer a comprehensive range of microturbine products, from 65kW systems to multi-megawatt solutions, tailored to meet the specific needs of commercial, industrial, and utility-scale customers. In addition to our core microturbine technology, Capstone’s growing portfolio includes flexible Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings, such as build-own & transfer models, PPA’s, lease to own and rental solutions, are designed to provide maximum value and energy security.

Capstone’s fast, turnkey power rental solutions are designed for customers with limited capital budgets or short-term energy needs. For more information, please contact us at rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

In our pursuit of cutting-edge energy solutions, Capstone has forged strategic partnerships to expand our impact and capabilities. Through these collaborations, we proudly offer advanced technologies that leverage renewable gas and heat recovery solutions—further enhancing the sustainability, efficiency, and reliability of our clients' operations. These integrated offerings reflect our commitment to building a cleaner, more responsible energy future.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Microgrids 4 AI, Inc

Microgrids 4 AI (MG4AI) is redefining how AI infrastructure gets built. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, MG4AI delivers modular, turnkey AI data center solutions that integrate power, liquid cooling, and compute / GPU servers and workstations into a single rapid-deployment platform. By combining grid-independent natural gas microgrids with advanced liquid cooling and containerized compute architectures in a single AI infrastructure kit, MG4AI enables customers to stand up secure, sovereign, and sustainable AI environments in months, not years.

For more information about Microgrids 4 AI, please visit www.mg4ai.com. Follow MG4AI on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Notes

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected outcome of the Company’s collaboration with MG4AI. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “goal” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s liquidity position and ability to access capital; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to successfully collaborate with MG4AI pursuant to the MOU; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its financial restructuring; the Company’s ability to comply with the restrictions imposed by covenants contained in the exit financing and the new subsidiary limited liability company agreement; the uncertainty associated with the imposition of tariffs and trade barriers and changes in trade policies; employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the impact of litigation and regulatory proceedings and stockholder lawsuits. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.