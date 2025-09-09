Coastal Bend LNG Selects Envana for Full Cycle Carbon Management, Tokenization, and Reporting of Carbon Intensity

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coastal Bend LNG today announced it has selected Envana to tokenize the well-to-water carbon intensity of liquified natural gas (LNG) in alignment with the international Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) framework.

Envana’s Catalyst platform will enable Coastal Bend LNG to link every metric ton of LNG to a transparent, auditable greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions profile across the full natural gas value chain — from upstream and midstream gas suppliers through liquefaction, overseas shipping, and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The ability to link project, market, and environmental attributes to each metric ton of LNG is built on Envana’s foundation of lifecycle carbon accounting, robust data management system, and deep expertise of both emissions and the energy value chain.

Envana’s data management capabilities leverage artificial intelligence to facilitate the seamless ingestion, analysis, and organization of environmental, operational, and other contextual data from diverse sources throughout Coastal Bend LNG’s operations and supply chain. Artificial intelligence also supports Envana’s analysis and ultimate reporting for customers, regulators, and auditors, with the ability to align outputs to globally recognized voluntary frameworks such as OGMP 2.0.

By accurately quantifying spatial and temporal variations of the carbon intensity across Coastal Bend’s LNG supply chain, the initiative establishes a rigorous, science-based foundation for generating high-integrity utility tokens. Leveraging blockchain technology, these tokens offer end-to-end provenance, immutability, security, and auditability of full cycle carbon management. Buyers of Coastal Bend’s LNG can use these tokens for monetization, compliance, registration, and ESG, either individually or in any combination, as desired by the client.

“This partnership reflects growing expectations for product-level disclosure and technical verification to meet end-market regulations,” said Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG. He added, “With Envana, Coastal Bend LNG will have the tools to deliver verifiable, high-integrity emissions data at scale while maintaining alignment with evolving global frameworks.”

“By integrating OGMP 2.0 reporting at the liquefaction facility and with natural gas suppliers, Coastal Bend LNG will establish a new benchmark for carbon data management across the entire natural gas supply chain,” said Mark Bashforth, President of Envana.

About Coastal Bend LNG

Coastal Bend LNG is a privately held energy infrastructure development company redefining LNG production with integrated carbon capture and storage to deliver low-carbon American energy to the world. For more information, visit www.coastalbendlng.com.

About Envana

Envana provides carbon management software for energy and industrial companies worldwide. The platform supports source-level measurement, asset-level inventory, carbon token management and lifecycle reporting across the value chain. Envana is a joint venture between Halliburton and Siguler Guff, a multi-strategy private markets investment firm which has over $17 billion of assets under management. Learn more at www.envana.com.