Axelspace Becomes the First Japanese Private Company Recognized as a Group on Earth Observations (GEO) Associate

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axelspace Holdings Corporation (“Axelspace Holdings”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Axelspace Corporation, has been formally recognized as a Group on Earth Observations (GEO) Associate—the first private company from Japan to receive this distinction.

GEO is a global partnership that brings together over 100 governments including Japan and more than 150 organizations from academia, business, and civil society. It produces user-driven Earth Intelligence solutions, which integrates Earth observation data, socioeconomic data, research and science, and other sources of information for empowering society to address critical global challenges.

Axelspace Corporation was recognized as a GEO Associate, which includes private sector entities, civil society organizations, and NGOs, at the GEO Executive Committee meeting in 2025. This recognition is expected to provide opportunities to share knowledge with participating governments–such as Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), which is responsible for GEO in Japan–and participating organizations, gain insights into market needs, explore new business opportunities, and further strengthen international trust and presence of the company.

"Our group is starting to develop Earth observation solutions to help address various challenges faced by emerging countries, including those in Africa, through partnerships with these countries,” said Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO of Axelspace Holdings. "By building a win-win partnership with many emerging countries to co-create new value, we are committed to contributing to the long-term development of a robust global foundation for satellite data utilization.”

The Group on Earth Observations: https://earthobservations.org/

*Full release available here: https://www.axelspacehd.com/geo_associate/

