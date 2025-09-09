Brillion Partners with Wise Electric to Modernize Customer Engagement

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brillion, a leading provider of utility customer engagement and program management solutions, today announced that Wise Electric has selected Brillion's customer engagement platform to modernize their member communication strategy and energy audit processes.

Wise Electric has historically relied on manual energy audit processes and engaged members primarily through community events and call center outreach. While these methods have fostered strong community connections, they have also presented opportunities to enhance efficiency and expand engagement. By modernizing audit procedures and diversifying communication channels, Wise Electric can better inform members about rebates, billing support, and energy-saving strategies, helping to increase program participation and elevate overall member satisfaction.

"The traditional utility model of waiting for customers to call is fundamentally broken," said Bill Phelan, Chief Product Officer at Brillion. "Today's utility members want self-service options with easy-to-understand content that helps them make informed decisions. The utilities winning in today's market deliver that experience while reducing operational burden."

Brillion's customer engagement platform transforms this dynamic entirely. Wise Electric will deliver 1.5 million relevant messages monthly, automate energy audits with data-driven recommendations, and provide transparent self-service tools that enable customers to easily determine the ROI of different rate plans and programs. The utility expects a 10% increase in program participation and 7x improvement in click-through rates.

"We're moving from answering questions to anticipating needs, from explaining bills to empowering energy decisions," said Bryan Shriver, Member Service Manager at Wise. "It's the difference between being a service provider and being a trusted energy partner."

About Brillion: Brillion helps utilities turn every customer relationship into a true partnership. From better bill explanations and self-service education tools to virtual home audits and smarter program workflows, we make it easier to accomplish your goals. Learn how we've helped customers achieve over 24TWh in electricity savings, distribute $4B in incentives and significantly improve CSAT at brillion.ai.