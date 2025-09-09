Altius Dental Selects Denticon by Planet DDS to Strengthen Access to Care in Rural and Underserved Communities

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altius Dental, a dental support organization (DSO) dedicated to delivering quality, compassionate, and accessible oral health care in rural and underserved communities across Texas, has selected Denticon by Planet DDS as its enterprise practice management platform.

With 37 locations providing general and pediatric dentistry, Altius Dental has built a reputation for serving populations that larger DSOs often overlook. By transitioning to Denticon from a mix of legacy systems, Altius will unify its operations, gain reliable data accessibility across its network, and ensure continuity of care even during internet outages, thanks to the remote access capabilities of Denticon.

Mission-Driven Modernization

Founded in 2016 by Drs. Gunjan Dhir and Gaurav Puri, Altius Dental has grown into the largest DSO focused on rural populations in Texas, with a mission to expand access to care for communities facing significant obstacles. Denticon will help Altius uphold that mission by:

Providing a secure, cloud-based platform for centralized operations and reporting

Delivering consistent, real-time data visibility across all locations

Ensuring practice-wide connectivity, anywhere and anytime

“Our mission has always been about more than dentistry; it’s about removing barriers to care and strengthening the communities we serve,” said Dr. Rutulkumar Barot, CEO of Altius Dental. “Denticon gives us a modern, reliable foundation to support our teams in the field, make faster, data-driven decisions, and deliver a seamless patient experience, whether you’re in a major city or a rural town.”

Partnering for Sustainable Growth

Altius Dental’s phased migration to Denticon will begin this fall, with its first location going live by October 2025, and all locations onboarded by June 2026. The move aligns with Altius’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to providing stable jobs, career opportunities, and accessible care in the communities it serves.

“Altius Dental is a prime example of a DSO that’s using innovation to make a real impact where it’s needed most,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that’s tackling access challenges head-on and equipping their teams with the technology to deliver excellent patient outcomes, no matter the location.”

With a modern infrastructure in place, the organization can continue growing with confidence and without losing sight of the patients and communities at the heart of its work.

About Altius Dental

Altius Dental is a dental support organization providing general and pediatric dental care in rural and underserved communities across Texas. Founded in 2016, the organization is committed to delivering quality, compassionate, and accessible oral health care, strengthening the communities it serves, and creating opportunities for dental professionals and team members.

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. As a partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups, Planet DDS delivers a cloud-based platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations. Powered by DentalOS™, its open platform includes Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging. Trusted by leading DSOs and emerging dental groups nationwide, Planet DDS enables 13,000+ practices and 118,000 users to move beyond outdated legacy software with seamless integrations, optimized workflows, and scalable technology built for growth.