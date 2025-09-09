Ameresco and U.S. Navy Partner to Build AI-Optimized Data Center and Energy Infrastructure at NAS Lemoore

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & LEMOORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant move to advance America’s leadership in artificial intelligence and energy dominance, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider, today announced plans—alongside the U.S. Navy and CyrusOne—to develop a 100 MW AI-optimized data center and critical energy infrastructure at Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore. The state-of-the-art facility will be co-located with dedicated onsite energy generation infrastructure designed to meet the unique reliability and performance demands of advanced AI workloads. NAS Lemoore will also benefit from a new microgrid, including engine generators, control systems, and infrastructure upgrades to enhance energy resilience across the installation. While the agreements for this development are being finalized, Ameresco expects this to be one of its largest energy assets.

In accordance with the Administration’s AI Action Plan and Executive Orders on Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure, Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence and Unleashing American Energy, this public-private partnership delivers power and data center capabilities that enable secure, on-premises AI compute environments optimized for sensitive government and enterprise applications, including large language model training, real-time analytics and mission-critical decision systems.

“This initiative directly supports our national priorities in AI and energy dominance,” said NAS Lemoore Executive Officer Captain Jeffry Findlay. “By enabling secure, reliable power and compute infrastructure at NAS Lemoore, we’re strengthening our ability to support critical missions and ensure operational continuity for those who serve.”

“Ameresco is proud to develop energy infrastructure at NAS Lemoore that directly supports the growing demand for AI-ready data centers and related energy infrastructure,” said Nicole Bulgarino, President, Federal Solutions & Utility Infrastructure at Ameresco. “We look forward to working with the Navy and CyrusOne to develop this critical infrastructure that supports energy resiliency for the installation and meets the unique energy and reliability requirements of advanced AI data center workloads.”

Ameresco has partnered with CyrusOne to deliver mission-ready AI data center infrastructure, in part based on the capabilities of its Intelliscale™ platform. Intelliscale™ is purpose-built for artificial intelligence and high-density computing, enabling agencies to meet the growing demands of defense, intelligence, and national security operations. The facility will be engineered to meet stringent federal security and compliance standards, including FedRAMP, FISMA High, and DoD Impact Levels 5 and 6, and will align with NIST cybersecurity frameworks. For the most sensitive workloads, it will feature air-gapped architectures, cross-domain solutions, and zero-trust security models to ensure data integrity and mission assurance across both classified and unclassified environments. Across all workloads, the data center is engineered to handle the extreme computational intensity of advanced processors optimized for parallel processing, model training, accelerated inference and real-time analytics. Collectively, these capabilities empower agencies to advance next generation applications in defense, intelligence analysis, cyber security and decision support.

“The facility at NAS Lemoore will provide our federal customers with the secure, on-premise computing solution they need—paired with the resilience of onsite energy supply,” said John Hatem, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CyrusOne. “Data centers are foundational to our information economy and critical to maintaining U.S. leadership in technological innovation, especially in AI. We’re proud to deliver this solution through our alliance with Ameresco.”

The collaboration between Ameresco and CyrusOne combines the two organizations’ decades of experience in the development of energy solutions, data centers, and critical infrastructure, as well as both companies supporting government agencies across military, energy, and defense.

The first portion of the project is expected to come online in 2027 and will be constructed on land leased by Ameresco from the Department of Defense.

This initiative marks a new era of secure, AI-powered infrastructure for federal missions – one that could serve as a model for future deployments across the Department of Defense and beyond.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center owner, developer and operator, delivering sophisticated digital infrastructure solutions worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates over 55 data centers across the United States, Europe, and Japan. Specializing in comprehensive solutions for hyperscale and enterprise companies, CyrusOne enables customers to align with their unique business and sustainability goals, catering to the complex needs of AI-driven applications and services workloads. CyrusOne’s data centers offer unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. CyrusOne delivers tailored build-to-suit, colocation, and interconnection solutions that meet the evolving digital needs of its customers. For more information, please visit www.cyrusone.com.

The announcement of the development of a renewable energy asset by Ameresco is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such assets, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total assets in development or operation. This asset was not included in Ameresco’s previously reported assets in development as of June 30, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this press release regarding the expected timing of completion of the asset and entering into final agreements for the development, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may not be able to reach final agreements with CyrusOne for the development and construction on favorable terms or at all, the actual timing and completion of the asset may differ materially from that indicated herein as a result of various important factors, including the timing of, and ability to, enter into subcontracts and purchase orders; the ability to perform without unusual delay; our ability to enter into power purchase and other agreements on favorable terms or at all, any partner decision impacting work, other risks involved with the development of the asset; and availability and costs of labor and equipment as well as other risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.