VMG Sports & Entertainment Announces Official Argentina National Team Matches in the U.S.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMG Sports & Entertainment, in collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), proudly announces two official matches featuring the Argentina National Team, reigning FIFA World Cup champions, as part of their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. These encounters offer a historic opportunity for fans to witness Argentina’s golden generation, led by Lionel Messi, in one of their final tours before the next World Cup.

Confirmed Matches:

Argentina vs. Venezuela – Friday, October 10, 2025 | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL (64,000 capacity)

Argentina vs. Puerto Rico – Monday, October 13, 2025 | Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (61,500 capacity)

The Dream Team

Guided by Head Coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina will showcase its star-studded lineup, including Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Nicolás Otamendi, and Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez. Beyond their triumph in Qatar 2022, the team has maintained the #1 FIFA World Ranking since April 2023 and claimed back-to-back Copa América titles (2021 and 2024). These achievements reaffirm Argentina’s dominance and position as a leading contender heading into 2026.

Community Impact

Miami’s clash against Venezuela promises to be a vibrant spectacle, uniting two passionate fan bases in a city with one of the largest Venezuelan communities worldwide. In Chicago, the historic match against Puerto Rico marks the island’s first-ever meeting with the World Champions at Soldier Field, offering a moment of pride and cultural celebration for Puerto Ricans across the United States.

Global Attention

These matches go beyond sport, generating worldwide media coverage and reinforcing Argentina’s status as a football powerhouse. They symbolize passion, identity, and legacy on and off the pitch.

Ticket Sales

Tickets will be available starting Friday, September 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET exclusively through Ticketmaster and venTickets.

About VMG Sports & Entertainment

VMG is a leading international company dedicated to the production, promotion, and commercialization of high-impact sporting and entertainment events across the United States, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its portfolio includes national team matches, concert tours, cultural festivals, and large-scale productions featuring stars such as Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Maluma, Karol G, and Lionel Messi.

Through its alliance with AFA, VMG combines tradition and innovation, creating a platform that connects millions of fans and redefines the global sports experience.