KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Navigator 2025-1 Aviation Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two series of notes issued by Navigator 2025-1 Aviation Limited and Navigator Aviation (Warehouse) II LLC (Navigator 2025-1), an aviation ABS transaction. Navigator 2025-1 represents the eighth aviation ABS transaction serviced by Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. The Company is comprised of 200 employees across six offices with headquarters in Dubai.

Proceeds from the Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 23 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 22 narrowbody aircraft (89.5% by value) and one widebody aircraft (10.5% by value) on lease to 16 lessees located in 13 jurisdictions. As of June 30, 2025, the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 5.5 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $718.2 million.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

