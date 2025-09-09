Navix.io Partners with Cleo to Accelerate Integration and Invoicing Automation for 3PLs and Freight Brokers

CHICAGO & MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navix.io, a leading provider of automated freight audit and invoicing solutions for logistics service providers, today announced a strategic partnership with Cleo, the global leader in supply chain orchestration solutions through its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform. This collaboration will empower freight brokers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers to rapidly scale their supply chain integration and orchestration capabilities, reduce manual work, and speed up their cash conversion cycles.

Navix.io’s SaaS platform streamlines complex invoicing workflows using AI-driven automation, helping logistics businesses validate, reconcile, and audit carrier invoices in real time. By integrating Cleo’s API-based ecosystem integration platform, Navix customers will now gain faster access to the real-time data they need from carriers, ERP systems, and other external partners — all while reducing custom integration efforts and manual data entry.

“If our customers need support integrating with Navix, Cleo is a strong option to help accelerate that process,” said Eric Krueger, President & CEO of Navix.io. “Their platform enables faster onboarding, more reliable data exchange, and seamless connectivity with a wide range of systems. By working with Cleo, our customers can reduce integration complexity, improve automation, and unlock value more quickly—especially in environments with multiple trading partners or legacy systems.” Among other things the partnership will enable:

Real-time discrepancy detection and resolution.

Carrier performance reporting and data analytics.

Workflow automation with customizable business rules.

Seamless multi-carrier, multi-modal support across systems.

As more logistics providers adopt modern digital infrastructure, the demand for intelligent automation and ecosystem integration continues to grow. The Navix-Cleo partnership will support this evolution by enhancing transparency, increasing data accuracy, and enabling system-wide orchestration without costly customization.

Robyn Hyra, Director, Industry Solutions – Logistics, for Cleo, said, “Hundreds of logistics and transportation companies rely on Cleo Integration Cloud to gain the flexibility and control required to manage through today’s highly ‘disruption-driven’ supply chain environment. By partnering with Navix we are ensuring that even the most complex logistics environments can operate with the speed, visibility, and control today’s toughest situations call for.”

To learn more about Navix.io and Cleo’s ecosystem integration and supply chain orchestration solutions, visit www.navix.io and www.cleo.com.

About Navix

Navix automates freight audit and invoicing for freight brokers and 3PLs, delivering immediate results. By reducing the order-to-cash cycle by a minimum of three days, Navix improves cash flow, enabling reinvestment in business growth. Navix leverages machine learning and AI to flag errors instantly, facilitate auto-resolutions, and streamline dispute management—all without searching for a single document. For more information, visit https://www.navix.io.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical supply chain orchestration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is a supply chain orchestration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering strategic solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers real-time, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by intelligently orchestrating their digital supply chain through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.