Arrow Electronics Extends Distribution Agreement with Molex by Adding AirBorn

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced it has added AirBorn, a Molex company, to its interconnect, passive, and electromechanical (IP&E) components portfolio in North America and EMEA. Adding AirBorn to Arrow’s product offering builds on the long-standing and deep cooperation of Arrow and Molex.

Acquired by Molex in late 2024, AirBorn has been providing defense, aerospace, commercial air, space exploration, medical and industrial markets with high-reliability interconnect solutions for over 65 years. Its electronical solutions meet the high standards of these industry segments, including MIL-SPEC, AS9100, and ISO certifications.

AirBorn’s product range includes connectors, cable assemblies, military-grade flexible circuits and high-level box builds. AirBorn has seven global manufacturing facilities, including six in the United States and one in Canada. AirBorn’s portfolio will form the foundation of Molex’s new aerospace and defense division.

“Grounded on the solid and trusted relationship with Molex over decades, the addition of AirBorn perfectly matches our strong focus on aerospace and defense, to which the company provides mission-critical components and applications,” said Aiden Mitchell, global senior vice president, supplier and product management at Arrow. “AirBorn has a proven track record of innovation and specialization, and we are excited to offer our customers their high-quality products which further strengthens our role as a key supplier to the global aerospace and defense industry.”

“We are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with Arrow Electronics, a trusted distributor of mission-critical solutions to the aerospace and defense sectors,” said Mike Cole, senior vice president, Molex Aerospace and Defense Solutions. “The integration of AirBorn’s specialized products through Arrow further expands the range of innovative, high-reliability interconnect solutions we provide to our customers. Together, we are committed to advancing technology and helping ensure superior performance in the most demanding environments, reinforcing our shared dedication to excellence in the aerospace and defense category.”

Arrow Electronics has a strong global footprint in aerospace and defense technology and related supply chain solutions. For decades, Arrow has been a trusted and reliable source for semiconductors and IP&E components in this segment and beyond. The portfolio includes tailored support for engineering services, lifecycle management, intelligent data analysis and access to consultation on emerging and future technologies and market trends.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.