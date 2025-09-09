Thunderbird Entertainment and tokidoki Announce Multiple Consumer Products Licensing Partnerships for the Mermicorno Series

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands, the distribution and consumer products arms of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”), together with global lifestyle brand tokidoki, are pleased to announce new consumer products licensing partnerships for the original animated series Mermicorno: Starfall. The multi-category announcement is the latest milestone in the expansion of the Thunderbird-owned-IP (intellectual property), with the licensing program being co-managed by Thunderbird Brands and tokidoki.

The product range will span a variety of licensed categories to appeal to a wide audience of consumers. Partners and their respective categories include Abrams for publishing, Ashtel Studios for personal care, BBC International for footwear, Franco Manufacturing Co. for bedding and bath, and Komar for sleepwear. Several titles under the Abrams agreement are already available, including the Mermicorno: Starfall Official Sticker Book and Mermicorno: Starfall 2026 Wall Calendar with Over 50 Bonus Stickers, with 5-Minute Mermicorno: Starfall Stories set for publication in October 2025. All other products under the new licensing partnerships will launch over the next year, through to fall 2026.

“We are thrilled to build on the success of the Mermicorno: Starfall brand by offering a variety of new consumer products that will surely be a hit with fans of the series,” said Thunderbird President of Global Distribution & Consumer Products, Richard Goldsmith. “From sticker books to bedding to sleepwear and more, we’re diversifying our products while also strengthening Thunderbird’s position as a leader in growing beloved brands.”

“We could not ask for a more dynamic and collaborative group of partners for Mermicorno: Starfall! With such a fantastical series, it was important that we select partners who not only have extensive experience in their respective categories but also creativity, imagination and passion for the brand,” added Pooneh Mohajer, tokidoki’s CEO & Co-Founder. “We’re excited to expand the reach of Mermicorno: Starfall and continue growing our connection with fans.”

In addition to the partnerships with Abrams, Ashtel Studios, BBC International, Franco Manufacturing Co., and Komar, Thunderbird Brands and tokidoki previously announced a master toy deal with industry leader Jazwares.

Mermicorno: Starfall is created and produced by Thunderbird’s Atomic Cartoons in partnership with tokidoki, and is a vibrant original animated adventure-comedy inspired by tokidoki’s beloved Mermicorno character family. Set in a fantastical undersea world, the series follows a team of magical creatures as they band together to save the ocean from an evil threat. Along the way, they explore the magic of creative self-expression, forge deep friendships, and even search for the best bowl of ramen in the sea. Showcasing the wonders of the natural world, this is the first animated series to bring tokidoki’s underwater universe to life.

The first season of the series debuted in the US on Max (now HBO Max) in January 2025, ranking #11 in the Kids & Family category of the streamer shortly thereafter. Subsequently, the series premiered on YTV and STACKTV's Teletoon+ (Canada), Max and Discovery Kids (LATAM), and POP (UK), and most recently on Cartoon Network in Southeast Asia. ejunior has also licensed the series in the Middle East. Following the success of the first release, the second drop of episodes became available on Max in May 2025. In collaboration with Space Junk Studios, tokidoki also launched a Mermicorno: Starfall game on Roblox this year.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with teams in Los Angeles and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include Mermicorno: Starfall, Super Team Canada, Molly of Denali, Kim’s Convenience, Highway Thru Hell, Boot Camp and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

About Atomic Cartoons

Atomic Cartoons is an internationally renowned, award-winning animation studio with offices located in Vancouver, Ottawa and Los Angeles. Known for an artist-driven culture that attracts, retains and promotes the best talent in the business, Atomic develops and produces high-end animated content that spans preschool, comedy, action-adventure, adult and commercial genres, and everything in between. The animation studio has developed a stellar global reputation for its ability to translate big brands like LEGO, Star Wars, My Little Pony, Cocomelon and many more into top-notch animation, while also developing high-quality original Atomic productions like The Last Kids on Earth, Rocket Saves the Day and Mermicorno: Starfall. Atomic is B Corp certified and a BC Benefit Company. For more information, visit www.atomiccartoons.com.

About tokidoki

tokidoki, which translates to “sometimes” in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters and emerged as a sought-after global lifestyle brand. tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more. Simone Legno, tokidoki’s Chief Creative Officer, was born in Rome, Italy, and from a very young age developed a deep love of Japan and a fascination with world cultures. Combining Legno’s unique talent and creativity with Mohajer’s business acumen, tokidoki has grown exponentially. As an innovative company, tokidoki is known not only for its eye-popping aesthetic and criminally cute characters but also its megawatt partnerships. tokidoki is on Facebook and Twitter at @tokidoki and on Instagram at @tokidokibrand. For more information visit: www.tokidoki.it

About Abrams

Founded in 1949, ABRAMS was the first company in the United States to specialize in publishing art and illustrated books. The company publishes works in art, photography, cooking, craft, comics, interior and garden design, entertainment, fashion, and popular culture as well as narrative nonfiction and fiction for adults; children's books ranging from middle grade to young adult fiction to picture books to board books. ABRAMS creates and distributes books under the following imprints: Abrams; Abrams ComicArts; Megascope; Surely Books; Kana; Abrams Press; Cernunnos; Taunton Books; Abrams Books for Young Readers; Abrams Fanfare; Amulet Books; Abrams Appleseed; and Magic Cat. ABRAMS also distributes books for Booth-Clibborn Editions, Bungie, Alain Ducasse Édition, Éditions de La Martiniére, Editions BPI, Enchanted Lion Books, Familius, Getty Publications, Global Golf Group, Lucky Spool, Milky Way Picture Books, Red Comet Press, The Museum of Modern Art, SelfMadeHero, Skittledog, Tate Publishing, V&A Publishing, and The Vendome Press.

About Ashtel Studios

Founded in 2002, Ashtel Studios is a leading provider of personal care products and is parent to some of the world’s most best-known brands, including EVO, Brush Buddies, ARU, Soniclean, and Smart Care. The company prides itself in delivering fun, design-forward products that will bring a smile to the faces of consumers worldwide.

About BBC International

BBC International LLC is a leading full-service footwear company specializing in Design, Sourcing and Technology with Global Distribution. With passion, integrity, respect, communication, and community as the core values, BBC is committed to providing high-quality service to our employees, brand partners, and worldwide customers.

About Franco Manufacturing Co.

Franco Manufacturing Co., Inc. is a leading consumer products company with over 70 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, and distributing home textiles and accessories, specializing in bedding, bath, beach, decor, and pet. Franco is known for its strong portfolio of licensed brands that feature beloved characters and iconic names in the home. With a focus on quality, innovation, and enduring retail partnerships, Franco products are available at major retailers across North America. The company’s mission is to bring joy and comfort to everyday life—one room at a time. For more information, visit www.franco-mfg.com or follow @francodreams on social media.

