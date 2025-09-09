Andersen Consulting Adds to Human Capital Capabilities with HAGER Executive Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enhances its human capital offerings through a Collaboration Agreement with HAGER Executive Consulting, a firm specializing in board services, executive search, and leadership development.

Founded in 1996, HAGER supports clients internationally across industries—including industrial, healthcare, and financial services—through executive search services and governance solutions. The firm’s approach integrates deep sector insight with its proprietary methodology focused on aligning leadership potential with business transformation.

“Executive search is about more than filling a position, it’s about recognizing potential and building leadership that endures,” said Martin Krill, managing partner of HAGER. “Our services center around connecting purpose-driven leaders with organizations poised for change. Through collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we’re amplifying that mission on a global scale.”

“HAGER’s reputation is built on precision, trust, and a deep understanding of leadership dynamics,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their proven methodology and strategic perspective further expand our ability to support clients with identifying the proper talent to shape long-term business success.”

