Comerica Bank Tower, the Second Tallest Skyscraper in Dallas, Selects Boingo Wireless to Deploy Reliable Cellular Service and Public Safety Network

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, the largest indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) provider in the United States, deployed a cellular DAS network and Emergency Responder Radio Communication System (ERRCS) at Comerica Bank Tower, a commanding 60-story building that is the second tallest skyscraper in Dallas, encompassing an entire city block in the Main Street District. Boingo’s neutral host network provides the luxury property with mobile coverage from Tier One carriers—including the parking garage, elevators and each premier office space, ensuring tenants, guests and staff experience seamless wireless service.

“Boingo’s end-to-end cellular solution enables Comerica Bank Tower to reliably provide one of today’s most essential amenities: connectivity,” said Brendan Shanahan, Managing Director at Slate Asset Management, the owner of Comerica Bank Tower. “As our expert partner for 24/7 network management, Boingo consistently delivers premier coverage, ensuring our tenants and guests have access to seamless 24/7 cellular and radio network access.”

Boingo’s cellular networks are purpose-built for commercial properties of all sizes, delivering strong, consistent mobile coverage from the start. Its Network as a Service (NaaS) model streamlines deployment by packaging design, installation, management and maintenance into a single solution with a predictable monthly fee. This eliminates the need for high upfront capital investment while ensuring long-term network reliability.

Alongside the DAS deployment, Boingo installed an Emergency Responder Radio Communication System (ERRCS) to ensure reliable communication for first responders. The system also supports compliance with key safety codes, including National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and International Fire Code (IFC) standards.

“Comerica Bank Tower brings modern luxury to Dallas, and it deserves connectivity to match,” said Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless. “Outdoor towers do a great job providing broad cellular coverage, but large commercial buildings can often benefit from additional indoor infrastructure. Boingo’s DAS extends strong, reliable coverage throughout the building, from the parking garage below to the top floor. The result is a frictionless mobile experience that elevates tenant satisfaction and building appeal.”

As one of the largest providers of indoor wireless infrastructure in the U.S., Boingo designs, builds and manages DAS networks for hospitals, airports, stadiums, convention centers, hotels, commercial real estate properties and U.S. military bases. Its neutral host solutions simplify deployments, work with all major carriers, are built with a secure zero trust architecture and 24/7 network monitoring to meet rigorous cybersecurity standards.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.