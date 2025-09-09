RelPro Enhances Buyer Intent Insights Through Partnership with Bombora

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial & Professional Services, announced today it has partnered with Bombora, Inc., a leading provider of B2B data that includes enhanced Buyer Intent insights. This latest data integration brings Bombora’s industry-leading Company Surge® Intent data into the RelPro platform. When combined with other data sources already available in RelPro, this delivers RelPro users 8x the volume of Buyer Intent signals available from other Sales Intelligence providers.

Bombora’s Company Surge® Intent data, derived from its one-of-a-kind Data Cooperative, aligns marketing and sales teams by identifying accounts actively researching specific business topics and the intensity of that research relative to a historical, account-specific baseline. Go-to-Market teams can use this data to prioritize GTM motions and to shape content and messaging personalization.

RelPro’s Buyer Intent signals, including the integration of Company Surge Intent data, enable B2B business development and relationship management professionals to identify companies actively searching for specific financial products and professional services. These actionable insights, combined with RelPro’s accurate company and contact intelligence, enable users to:

Find businesses in target markets actively searching for Financial products and Professional services to build prospect and decision-maker lists.

Launch targeted marketing and outreach campaigns quickly and confidently.

Identify at-risk clients requiring relationship engagement.

Hold more productive, relevant, and timely meetings with data-driven insights.

For RelPro President Raaj Rajmangal, the partnership signals RelPro’s continued drive to provide actionable insights through its Sales Intelligence solutions. "Our mission is to deliver valuable and actionable insights to our clients. With Bombora’s Buyer Intent data integrated into the RelPro platform, we can provide Financial & Professional Services businesses with even more specific intelligence to efficiently identify prospects and actively engage with their clients."

“The journey of your prospects and customers is always evolving, and so are the strategies you use to reach them,” said Mark Connon, Bombora CEO. “By integrating Bombora's Intent data directly into RelPro's platform, businesses can identify and engage key accounts precisely when they're actively searching for solutions. This partnership exemplifies our belief that data delivers maximum value when seamlessly embedded in existing workflows and tools.”

About RelPro

Founded in 2009, and ranked in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing US private companies for the past 5 years, RelPro’s Relationship Intelligence platform was built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies and 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Marketing, Business Development and Relationship Management professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform business development outreach, and powerful Buyer Intent signals and Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients.

About Bombora

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora, connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Co-op of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior, enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audience, and Campaign Measurement solutions, making them accessible directly within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech, and AdTech solution.