Verimatrix and Velocix Team Up to Fight CDN Piracy

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced a strategic collaboration with Velocix, the market’s premier carrier-grade CDN software provider, to help streaming providers combat piracy, boost paid video subscriptions, and cut CDN costs. This joint initiative provides streaming providers with the means to detect, deny, and prevent unsanctioned usage of CDN capacity by third parties.

CDN leeching, where unauthorized users consume content directly from the network without paying for it, is a critical and costly challenge for video service providers. Verimatrix Streamkeeper™ Counterspy protects the client side, ensuring only legitimate users can access content, by providing string app authentication, protecting content keys, and safeguarding the token exchange. Velocix’s Carrier-Grade CDN and Video Analytics Platform bring powerful server-side features, including advanced tokenization schemes, rate throttling, token revocation, and AI-powered anomaly detection. Together, the companies combined strengths across the delivery chain provide a means to stop stream piracy, safeguard premium content, and reduce delivery costs. Operators can also grow video subscriptions by enforcing paid relationships and improving the experience for legitimate subscribers by unlocking pirated bandwidth on the CDN for paid users. CDN demands can be reduced by 30% or more during peak usage periods thanks to the elimination of illicit traffic.

“Collaborating with Velocix was a logical step for Verimatrix, as we have complementary technology and share a common goal of protecting streaming provider’s bottom line from the scourge of stream piracy,” said Carlo Stramaglia, head of Anti-Piracy Business at Verimatrix. “Streamkeeper Counterspy was designed to work hand-in-hand with CDNs, and Velocix is the ideal partner to showcase how we can turn piracy protection into a direct cost-saving and revenue-generating advantage for our customers and theirs.”

“CDN leeching is a critical concern for the streaming industry because the negative impacts to video businesses are big, real, and happening right now,” said Marco Rico, Head of Products at Velocix. “Our alliance with Verimatrix, enables us to combine our considerable experience to offer operators a clear path to combat stream theft to both reduce costs and drive higher returns, enabling them to run better, more profitable video businesses.”

This collaboration signals a major opportunity for broadcasters, pay-TV operators, and streaming providers seeking a holistic approach to tackling piracy and ensuring optimal business performance.

To learn more, watch the joint webinar, “Stop the Steal: Inside CDN Leeching & Piracy” on demand here or meet with the teams in person at IBC 2025, RAI Amsterdam, from September 12th-15th: Schedule a meeting with Verimatrix (Hall 1 – BS.20), or request a meeting with Velocix (Hall 5 – C.75).

About Velocix

Velocix is the world’s leading provider of carrier-grade video streaming, control plane, and analytics technology, powering exceptional entertainment experiences for the world’s largest operators. Its hybrid-cloud software solutions scale to support billions of viewing sessions every year, enabling operators to maximize efficiency, security, and monetization of their video services. Learn more at www.velocix.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.