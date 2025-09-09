Birdzi Unveils DataScope, a Powerful Analytics Product Suite Developed in Collaboration With Tops Friendly Markets

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today unveiled DataScope, a suite of retail-specific data analytics tools that were developed in close collaboration with its customer, Tops Friendly Markets.

Blending operational clarity with shopper-centric analytics, DataScope goes beyond traditional flat reports to offer merchandising and analytics teams a unified, multi-dimensional view of their business across products, stores and customer groups. DataScope is now available to grocery retailers within the Birdzi ecosystem.

“Building on our analytics foundation and recognizing the need for a more agile tool, Birdzi developed a modern solution that delivers high-impact, decision-ready intelligence for us,” said Sean Weiss, VP of business analytics & loyalty marketing at Northeast Shared Services, which supports Tops Markets. “DataScope delivers the clarity and simplicity to focus on the right categories, stores, and shopper segments. Integrated with their automated marketing platform, it allows us to take immediate action.”

Built to drive business forward, DataScope empowers grocery merchandising and analytics teams with cloud-based analytics tools, enabling instant data querying that informs how grocers like Tops go to market with:

Real-time insights – DataScope provides access to key data across store operations, promotional performance, merchandising, assortment planning and more, allowing retailers to ensure every analysis reflects the current market reality. For example, a grocer can instantly understand which products are purchased as alternatives to tariff-impacted goods and quickly react.

Advanced shopper grouping – Retailers can spot their most valuable customers, segment products that matter, and understand shopper behavior, spend, and loyalty in minutes without relying on separate analytics departments. This allows teams to strategize based on tangible learnings, such as by identifying customers that have reduced spending in specific categories over a given data range.

Department collaboration – DataScope enables joint planning between merchandising, marketing, and suppliers based on custom analysis that is tailored to answer specific business questions, like how to engage a lapsed deli customer or informing assortment decisions based on customer spending across brands within the same category.

“Most of Birdzi’s innovation is directly inspired by existing problems that we work together with our retail partners to solve,” said Shekar Raman, CEO of Birdzi. “Simple, data-driven approaches often yield extraordinary results to complicated problems. In building DataScope for Tops, Birdzi has created an incredibly valuable suite of analytics tools that will save other top grocers valuable time and effort while surfacing new levels of insight to drive their businesses forward.”

To learn more about DataScope and how Birdzi empowers retailers with powerful insights at the speed of retail, please visit www.birdzi.com.

About Tops Friendly Markets

Headquartered in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets operates 152 grocery stores across New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchise location. As one of Western New York’s largest employers, with more than 14,000 associates, Tops is committed to delivering sustainably sourced, premium-quality products. Beyond retail, Tops is committed to the communities it serves through initiatives focused on hunger relief, health improvement, youth education, and environmental sustainability. Learn more at www.topsmarkets.com.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit www.birdzi.com.