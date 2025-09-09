Publishers Weekly book reviews to feature Book2look view-inside technology in collaboration with Bowker

CHATHAM, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowker is entering into a strategic relationship with Publishers Weekly (PW), pairing PW’s book reviews with Bowker’s look-inside viewer.

"We are excited about this collaboration as it will encourage readers to engage with books,” stated Mary Carlomagno, Bowker’s Director of Sales and Business Development. “PW is the place to find reviews and having a Book2look accompany that review is a benefit for readers and publishers. What better way to promote a book than to provide a sample for customers? This strategic partnership extends the Book2look mission to put the book in the customers’ hands, digitally,” she added.

Designed to improve book discovery and sales, the Book2look viewer, or “biblet,” is a dynamic and effective way to present books to readers online. Book2look’s robust, embeddable preview technology enables publishers to include book excerpts, audio and video clips, comparative titles, shop links, and more – allowing readers to experience a book in depth before purchase. Market research has shown that the option to look inside a book before purchase is among the top deciding factors after author, topic/genre, and price.

Bowker General Manager Beat Barblan stated, “As the exclusive Book2look distributor for the United States, we welcome and appreciate PW’s participation. As Book2look has been adopted by more and more publishers, it is now considered the industry standard. Our partnership with PW is a key step in expanding our Book2look program.”

With the addition of Book2look to their book reviews, PW will now offer readers an opportunity to more fully engage with a book’s content. As stated by Carl Pritzkat, PW Chief Operating Officer, "Publishers Weekly reviews are the gold standard of book reviews, and they reach millions of book enthusiasts online every year. The addition of the Book2look biblet and its rich set of features will drive even more interest.”

ABOUT BOWKER

Bowker provides products and services that make books easier to create, discover, evaluate, and experience – connecting publishers, authors, and booksellers with readers. From essential identifiers like ISBNs and barcodes… to editing and copyright protection assistance… to marketing and publicity tools, Bowker offers a wide range of resources to help authors publish and promote their titles.

ABOUT PUBLISHERS WEEKLY

Publishers Weekly is the international news platform of the book publishing industry. Founded 153 years ago in 1872 and published weekly since then, the magazine boasts one-and-a-half million social media followers; publishes 10 e-newsletters, BookLife (a website and semimonthly supplement), TheMillions.com, a blog, podcasts, a mobile edition, digital editions and apps; and features a thriving website that reaches 10 million unique visitors annually. Publishers Weekly also hosts the U.S. Book Show, an annual gathering of the book publishing industry.