DoorDash Canada Expands DashPass Benefits: Free for Amazon Prime Members, New Family Sharing, and Exclusive Subscriber Savings

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With affordability top of mind for Canadians, DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is making it even easier to save. DashPass subscribers can now unlock more value through three updates: an extended partnership with Amazon, the launch of Family Sharing, and the debut of DashPass Deal Drops.

“As Canadians continue seeking the convenience of on-demand delivery without compromising on value, we’re proud to debut new ways for DashPass subscribers to save, share, and sit back from the comfort of their own homes,” said Kyra Huntington, Head of Strategy and Operations for DoorDash Canada. “Many consumers can now unlock free DashPass through an Amazon Prime membership on a continued basis and share their DashPass with a family member – just in time for the best savings of the year with DashPass Deal Drops.”

Expanding Free DashPass with an Amazon Prime Membership

Amazon Prime members in Canada can now receive free DashPass from DoorDash with their membership on a continued basis1 – a $120 annual value, plus access to additional savings when they order. With DashPass, subscribers can unlock unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, exclusive member-only offers, and 5% back in DoorDash credits on Pickup orders. The offer builds on a previous limited-time partnership, which gave Amazon Prime members a one-year DashPass trial at no cost.

For the first time, Amazon customers can also order from restaurants powered by DoorDash directly through a new DoorDash Digital Store on Amazon. With a streamlined ordering experience, customers can browse and place orders from their favourite local eateries without leaving Amazon’s website or app, and track every step of their delivery in real time through DoorDash updates.

Amazon Prime members can activate free DashPass by clicking here.

Launching Family Sharing in Canada

Beyond providing DashPass for free with an Amazon Prime membership, DoorDash is creating more value through a new feature for DashPass subscribers. Canadians can now access Family Sharing2, a benefit that allows DashPass subscribers to share their subscription with one other adult at no additional cost. Both individuals enjoy the full benefits of DashPass, while keeping separate logins and payment methods.

Available just in time for DashPass Deal Drops, Family Sharing extends the value of a single subscription by giving two people the ability to enjoy DashPass benefits independently, without needing to coordinate orders.

Share your DashPass subscription with another adult through Family Sharing by clicking here.

Unlocking Exclusive Savings with DashPass Deal Drops

The richest savings of the year exclusively for DashPass customers are officially here. Now through October 13, DashPass subscribers can save big with DashPass Deal Drops3 – weeks of rotating discounts across restaurants, groceries, pet supplies, beauty, and more.

In addition to savings of up to 40% off, DashPass subscribers can look forward to Flash Drops4 each week: three-hour surprise events offering 50% off from beloved brands. Follow DoorDash Canada on Instagram (@doordash_ca) to stay in the know on when the next Flash Drop is coming to DoorDash.

