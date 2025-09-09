Azumo and Cymmetrik Announce Strategic Global Partnership

CHICAGO & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azumo, Inc., the leading developer of reflective display lightguide technologies, and Cymmetrik Group, a leading global provider of printing applications and value-added services, today announced a comprehensive strategic partnership that will redefine manufacturing for next-generation display and lighting applications across Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer Electronics markets.

Under the partnership, Cymmetrik will serve as Azumo’s global contract manufacturing partner, in the United States, Taiwan, and China. This integration will enable high-volume, automotive-grade, and consumer-scale manufacturing, combining Azumo’s patented front-light and lightguide film technologies with Cymmetrik’s decades of expertise in precision printing, converting, and certified quality systems. Azumo and Cymmetrik have been working together and Cymmetrik has been building Azumo products for the past year. This new contract brings more opportunities to both companies.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Global Manufacturing Integration: Azumo will now manufacture using its proprietary equipment, state of the art front flights for displays, at Cymmetrik’s ISO-certified facilities, including a newly built clean room in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, ensuring automotive compliance (IATF 16949) and industrial-scale capacity.

Azumo will now manufacture using its proprietary equipment, state of the art front flights for displays, at Cymmetrik’s ISO-certified facilities, including a newly built clean room in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, ensuring automotive compliance (IATF 16949) and industrial-scale capacity. Expansion Across Industries: The collaboration will scale Azumo’s lightguide technologies into new automotive cockpit, smart surface, and glazing applications, as well as low-power industrial and signage solutions.

The collaboration will scale Azumo’s lightguide technologies into new automotive cockpit, smart surface, and glazing applications, as well as low-power industrial and signage solutions. Consumer Electronics Licensing: Cymmetrik will hold a global license to manufacture and commercialize Azumo’s technology for consumer electronics, starting with tier-1 laptop programs and extending to smartphones, tablets, and eReaders.

Cymmetrik will hold a global license to manufacture and commercialize Azumo’s technology for consumer electronics, starting with tier-1 laptop programs and extending to smartphones, tablets, and eReaders. Strategic Investment: Cymmetrik has also made a strategic investment in Azumo, aligning the companies’ long-term growth and ensuring shared success across markets.

“The partnership between Azumo and Cymmetrik offers flexibility of local production and the ability to scale quickly,” said Ron Mertens, Chief Analyst and CEO of Metalgrass and e-ink-info.com. “This is great news for companies making ePaper based Readers/Writers, reflective LCD based industrial and consumer devices, automotive designers and signage companies.”

Leadership Commentary

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for Azumo," said Mike Casper, CEO of Azumo. “By combining our breakthrough optical technologies with Cymmetrik’s unmatched global manufacturing infrastructure and certifications in the US and Asia, we can rapidly scale to meet customer demand in industries ranging from automotive to consumer electronics.”

"Cymmetrik has always been driven by customer-centric innovation and sustainability," said Templer Wei, CEO of Cymmetrik. “Partnering with Azumo allows us to leverage our expertise and global footprint to accelerate the commercialization of transformative display and lighting solutions, while opening new growth opportunities for both companies.”

About Azumo, Inc.

Azumo is a leader in low-power display and lightguide technologies. Its reflective display platform and optical lightguide films enable thinner, brighter, and more energy-efficient devices. Headquartered in Chicago, Azumo partners with OEMs across automotive, industrial, and consumer markets to deliver sustainable display and lighting innovations.

About Cymmetrik

Founded in 1969, Cymmetrik is a leading global provider of printing applications and value-added services. With 15 locations spanning Greater China, North America, Southeast Asia, and India, Cymmetrik has utilized it’s global presence to forge long-term partnerships with the world’s Fortune 500 across six distinct industries: information communication technology, automotive application solutions, medical and healthcare solutions, consumer package goods, green energy solutions, and digital frontier applications. Cymmetrik has obtained multiple international certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and IATF 16949 to ensure quality in all areas. However, never one to rest on its laurels, Cymmetrik continually seeks to innovate and improve as it works to fulfill its mission of "Making Life Richer."