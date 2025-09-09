Stauder Technologies Europe and LiveDrop Announce Partnership at DSEI 2025 in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At DSEI 2025, Stauder Technologies Europe and LiveDrop are proud to announce their collaboration, marked by the launch of the LiveDrop Offline Sharing ATAK Plugin, developed by Stauder Technologies Europe. This innovative plugin enables Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) users to exchange data without relying on radio signals. The plugin provides a secure, undetectable, and interference-proof method of communication – even in the most contested electronic warfare environments.

A Breakthrough in Electronic Warfare Resilience

In modern military operations, Electronic Warfare (EW) - including jamming, spoofing, and spectrum monitoring - poses significant threats to conventional radio and satellite communications. These systems are increasingly vulnerable to detection and interference.

The LiveDrop ATAK Plugin eliminates these vulnerabilities by enabling data transfer without emitting radio frequencies, making communications:

Undetectable within the electromagnetic spectrum

Unjammable, since there is no signal to disrupt

Reliable, even in hostile EW environments

This capability allows military personnel to securely and covertly share sensitive information, such as geospatial data, imagery, and situational awareness, without risking exposure or disruption.

LiveDrop’s Improved Performance of 1Mb/s

LiveDrop specializes in secure offline data exchange independent of conventional communication channels. With the ATAK plugin launch, LiveDrop introduces an upgraded transfer speed of 1 Mb/s, matching the performance of widely used Bluetooth standards. From nearby person-to-person data sharing to long-range data sharing with cameras, LiveDrop offers disruptive solutions for operations where spectrum denial and electronic threats are prevalent.

Integrating LiveDrop with ATAK, a widely deployed platform for situational awareness and command & control, demonstrates its strategic potential in global defense operations. The ATAK plugin is also interoperable with LiveDrop-enabled solutions for mobile phones, laptops, and cameras, extending the secure data exchange ecosystem across multiple devices.

About ATAK Usage in Defence

ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) is a geospatial situational awareness and collaboration tool originally developed by the U.S. Department of Defense. It is actively used by the U.S. Department of Defense, including Army, Air Force, Special Operations, Homeland Security, and Department of Justice, as well as by numerous partner nations and agencies. Notably, ATAK has been adopted by the British Army as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence. Other public global users include Lithuania, which integrates ATAK into its counterUAS systems. The Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) is a mobile, geospatial situational awareness platform used by military, law enforcement, and emergency response agencies worldwide. It enables users to share realtime information, make coordinated decisions, and manage operations with enhanced precision and security.

About LiveDrop

LiveDrop is a tech startup based in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, founded at the TU/e in 2021, that has developed a unique, dual-use, technology for optical data transfers without the use of radio frequencies. Its solutions operate fully offline, work cross-platform, and run on standard displays and cameras. More on LiveDrop can be found on www.livedrop.eu.

About Stauder Technologies Europe

Stauder Technologies Europe, a subsidiary of the U.S.-based Stauder Technologies, is a leader in digital interoperability, situational awareness, and Joint Fire Support (JFS) solutions. The company’s mission is to enhance battlefield effectiveness and increase interoperability through advanced software and system integration solutions. Learn more at www.staudertech.com.