Menlo Security Enhances India Presence with Appointment of New Country Manager and Strategic Distribution Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Menlo Security, the pioneer of browser security, today announced the appointment of Guruprakash Rayasa as Country Manager for Menlo’s India office in Bengaluru and the addition of RAH Infotech as its new distribution partner in the region. These advancements mark a major milestone in Menlo Security’s growth strategy as the company continues to expand its footprint in India.

New Leadership Driving Growth

Based in Bangalore, Rayasa brings over 20 years of experience leading business growth across telecommunications, enterprise, government, and cybersecurity markets. Prior to joining Menlo, he held leadership positions at Sandvine Technologies, Keysight, Ixia, and Spirent, where managed substantial business portfolios, drove market share growth, and built high-performance teams. He also co-founded Niranthara Solutions, a software services company in 2020, demonstrating his entrepreneurial skills and deep commitment to advancing technology solutions to drive business growth within India.

As the India Country Manager, Rayasa will focus on expanding Menlo’s customer and partner ecosystem, driving awareness of Menlo’s browser isolation technology, and delivering increased value to enterprises across sectors.

“I chose Menlo Security because it stands apart in today’s crowded cybersecurity market,” said Guruprakash Rayasa. “While traditional approaches focus on detecting threats after they’ve already entered, Menlo prevents attacks at the browser, email, and SaaS application level, before they ever reach the user. With browser-based attacks on the rise, this is one of the most urgent enterprise challenges, and Menlo is uniquely positioned to solve it. What excites me further is the opportunity to contribute to Menlo’s growth journey in India, a market with tremendous potential.”

Partnership with RAH Infotech Expands Market Reach

To further strengthen its presence in the region, Menlo has partnered with RAH Infotech, one of India’s fastest-growing value-added IT solution distributors with a strong portfolio of networking, cloud, and cybersecurity platforms. RAH Infotech works with more than 500 VARs and system integrators, serving over 1,000 enterprise customers across India and SAARC countries, making it a critical partner in helping Menlo deliver proactive, isolation-powered security to organizations navigating today’s evolving cyber landscape.

Its extensive channel ecosystem and proven track record of scaling international technology vendors in the region will play a vital role in accelerating adoption of Menlo’s platform.

“India represents an important growth opportunity for Menlo, and these announcements demonstrate our commitment to investing in leadership and partnerships that will deliver meaningful impact for customers and partners,” said Tony Kam, Sr. Country Director, SGP of Menlo Security. “With Rayasa leading Menlo’s India operations and RAH Infotech as a key distribution partner, we are well-positioned to accelerate adoption of Menlo’s unique isolation-powered security platform across the region.”

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyber threats that attack web browsers. Menlo Security’s patented Cloud-Browser Security Platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit www.menlosecurity.com.