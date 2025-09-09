Very Launches CloudCut: Next Generation Edge Computing Solution to Boost Performance and Slash Cloud Expenses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Very today announced the launch of CloudCut, an innovative solution designed to dramatically reduce cloud computing costs by shifting operations to edge devices. With CloudCut, organizations can reduce cloud expenses by up to 94% while significantly improving application responsiveness and operational performance.

Cloud computing initially appealed to organizations due to its low upfront costs and flexibility. However, escalating expenses and surging data processing demands have made cloud costs unsustainable for many businesses. CloudCut addresses this critical challenge by moving computational tasks from expensive cloud infrastructure directly onto an organization's existing devices.

“CloudCut tackles the cloud cost spiral head-on," said Ryan Prosser, CEO of Very. "It leverages the power of edge computing to deliver significant savings and superior performance, enabling businesses to reinvest those savings into growth initiatives rather than escalating cloud bills.”

By performing operations such as machine vision, language processing, speech recognition, and automated decision-making directly on edge devices, CloudCut reduces latency and enhances security, providing faster, more reliable outcomes without the continuous dependency on cloud services.

“What makes CloudCut truly transformative is how it combines immediate cost reduction with better performance and future-proof technology,” said Jessica Begley, COO of Very. “Organizations no longer have to choose between escalating costs and operational efficiency. CloudCut puts control back in your hands, right at the edge, exactly where data originates.”

Key benefits of CloudCut include:

Dramatic cost reduction : Slash cloud expenses by up to 94%.

: Slash cloud expenses by up to 94%. Enhanced performance : Reduce latency with edge-based processing.

: Reduce latency with edge-based processing. Reliability : Keep running without internet connectivity.

: Keep running without internet connectivity. Increased scalability : Easily handle growing compute demands without increasing cloud spend.

: Easily handle growing compute demands without increasing cloud spend. Improved data security : Keep sensitive operations and data localized.

: Keep sensitive operations and data localized. Sustainability: Minimize data transfer to reduce environmental impact.

CloudCut is available immediately. To schedule a demo or explore implementation opportunities, visit [www.verytechnology.com/cloudcut].