Ace Hardware and DoorDash Launch Exclusive Nationwide Partnership for On-Demand Delivery from Local Stores

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ace Hardware, the world’s largest hardware cooperative, and DoorDash, a leading local commerce platform, today announced a partnership to offer on-demand delivery of home improvement essentials at over 4,000 locally owned Ace locations across the US. As the first and largest nationwide home improvement co-op retailer available on DoorDash, Ace is making it easier than ever for consumers to shop local and get the items they need delivered in under an hour.*

“Ace is always looking for new ways to serve our customers better and faster, and now with DoorDash, we’re creating more opportunities to take convenience to a new level,” said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital at Ace Hardware. “Together, we’re combining Ace’s extensive assortment of top-quality products with fast and reliable on-demand delivery that DoorDash is known for. Now our customers can get what they need quickly from their local Ace store, without leaving home or stopping in the middle of a project.”

This partnership extends the helpful service Ace is known for into the digital space, providing flexibility and faster access to locally stocked items. Consumers can shop thousands of hardware, paint, tools, and garden products directly via the Ace storefront on the DoorDash app or website. Orders are fulfilled in real-time by Dashers, who pick up and deliver items with care from neighborhood Ace stores—helping customers complete projects on their schedule.

“We’re thrilled to be Ace’s exclusive delivery partner, giving consumers quick access to essential home improvement supplies from thousands of independently owned stores nationwide,” said Mike Goldblatt, VP of Grocery & Retail Partnerships at DoorDash. “This partnership reflects our ongoing mission to empower local economies by supporting small businesses and helping Ace build on their ongoing commitments in digital innovation and fulfillment. Whether you need last-minute charcoal for a backyard BBQ or the perfect paint color, Ace on DoorDash ensures you’re never held up.”

The wide selection on Ace is essential for both DIYers and pros alike, including grilling gear, seasonal must-haves, and home improvement essentials. For local tradespeople, it’s never been easier to get key items delivered directly to job sites, reducing delays and missing materials.

To celebrate the launch, DoorDash is offering special savings on your first delivery order. Ace Hardware stores are available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.** From September 9 to September 30, 2025, DashPass members get 40% off orders with a subtotal of $30 or more (up to $15 off) using promo code 40ACE.*** Non-DashPass customers can save 25% off orders with a subtotal of $30+ (up to $10 off) with promo code 25ACE.****

