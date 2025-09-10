Cornerstone Building Brands Partners with Roc Solid Foundation to Build Hope for Kids Fighting Cancer

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Building Brands, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced a partnership with Roc Solid Foundation to build and donate backyard playsets for children fighting cancer — creating safe, joyful spaces at home for kids whose treatment often keeps them from public playgrounds.

The initiative — Roc Solid Foundation’s largest-ever multi-build program from a single company in its 16-year history — will provide families with moments of normalcy during a difficult journey. Starting in September, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, playsets will be constructed and delivered to families in communities where Cornerstone Building Brands employees live and work — spanning North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Ohio, Minnesota, Tennessee, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Illinois and Virginia.

“Cornerstone Building Brands is proud to support Roc Solid Foundation’s mission to build hope through the power of play,” said Gunner Smith, CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands. “We take pride in manufacturing a broad portfolio of exterior building products, including Ply Gem®, Simonton® Windows & Doors, Mastic® by Ply Gem and Mueller, Inc., that make homes stronger across our communities, and it’s our privilege to build these playsets that will help make these homes places of relief and happiness for children and families who need it most.”

Roc Solid Foundation founder and childhood cancer survivor Eric Newman said, "We are thrilled about the partnership with Cornerstone Building Brands, which is helping us reach more families fighting pediatric cancer than ever before. At Roc Solid, we truly believe that play defeats cancer, because when kids are playing, cancer is the last thing on their minds. It's so much more than a playset, and we are excited for Cornerstone Building Brands to experience the impact this will have for years to come."

The Roc Solid partnership is part of Cornerstone Building Brands’ Connecting Communities program, which engages employees and partners in building stronger neighborhoods through volunteerism, charitable giving and product donations. Since 2022, the program has generated more than 4,000 volunteer hours, engaged 1,600 team members and supported more than 150 organizations with more than $262,000 in charitable giving. From disaster relief to housing access and youth support initiatives, Connecting Communities reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact where team members live, work and play.

Based in Chesapeake, Va., Roc Solid Foundation has impacted thousands of families since its inception in 2009. The organization channels the power of play into its programs — surprising families with hospital Ready Bags at diagnosis and constructing backyard playsets during treatment to support children and their loved ones through challenging times.

“I’m really proud of our employees who are putting their skills to work building playsets for children undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer,” Smith added. “This effort is another way we can help make home possible in the communities where we live, work and play.”

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and Repair & Remodel (R&R) markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multi-channel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 18,800 team members at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship is embedded in our culture and guides our commitment to responsible growth, environmental care and community impact. For more information, visit us at cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.