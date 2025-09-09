Syncro and ThreatDown partner to simplify security for MSPs.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncro, a leading platform provider for growing Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT teams, and ThreatDown, the corporate business unit of Malwarebytes, today announced a new partnership to streamline how Managed Service Providers (MSPs) purchase, provision and bill their security services.

Through the integration, MSPs can now purchase ThreatDown solutions directly through the Syncro Marketplace, provision them instantly for clients, and consolidate charges through Syncro’s Universal Billing model. This eliminates the need for multiple vendor portals and invoices, helping MSPs save time, reduce administrative overhead, and deliver enterprise‑grade security faster.

“Empowering the channel is truly at the heart of everything we do,” said Kendra Krause, general manager at ThreatDown. “Our partnership with Syncro reflects our channel-first commitment, providing MSPs with scalable cybersecurity solutions and the resources they need to confidently protect their clients.”

“MSPs want enterprise-level security, but without enterprise-level complexity,” said Andy Cormier, channel chief, Syncro. “We partnered with ThreatDown for exactly that: proven protection that's turnkey to operationalize, with a clear path to Managed Detection & Response (MDR) when MSPs want ThreatDown's security experts managing client environments. Whether they want to stay hands-on or step up to MDR, Syncro's Universal Billing is zero touch. Every license is auto-mapped and auto-invoiced to the right customer, with no spreadsheets, no portal hopping, and no month-end reconciliation.”

ThreatDown is recognized for its portfolio of award-winning, easy-to-use threat detection and response products and services. Through the partnership, available ThreatDown solutions include: Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Managed Threat Hunting, Endpoint Protection, Email Security, Mobile Security, DNS Filtering, Application Block, Patch Management, and Vulnerability Assessment.

“This partnership between ThreatDown and SyncroMSP is a game-changer for the MSP community,” said Brian Kane, VP of MSP Channels at ThreatDown. “By combining ThreatDown’s advanced security platform with Syncro’s powerful RMM and PSA tools, we’re enabling a whole new network of partners to simplify protection, strengthen their service offerings, and deliver enterprise-grade security to businesses of all sizes. Together, we’re raising the bar for what MSPs can achieve.”

The ThreatDown product portfolio is now available to all Syncro Marketplace users. For more information, a joint Syncro – ThreatDown webinar will take place on Thursday, September 25, at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, providing a deeper look at the capabilities and benefits. Click here to register and reserve your spot.

About Syncro

Syncro offers the first Extended Monitoring and Management (XMM) platform purpose-built for midsized MSPs and internal IT teams. The unified platform integrates RMM (endpoint management), professional services automation (PSA), and Microsoft 365 multi-tenant management to help organizations simplify operations, strengthen security, and scale profitably.

Syncro delivers powerful automation, native AI capabilities, deep Microsoft 365 integration, and seamless support for 50+ third-party tools—enabling teams to reduce complexity, cut costs, and uncover new revenue opportunities. Its transparent per-user pricing model and commitment to continuous innovation make it an ideal solution for modern IT operations.

About ThreatDown

ThreatDown, the corporate business unit of Malwarebytes, is a leader in endpoint security simplicity. Fueled by world-class threat research, proprietary AI engines, and a legacy of eliminating threats others miss, ThreatDown is recognized by MRG Effitas, AVLab Cybersecurity Foundation, and G2 as a leader in threat detection and response. Our powerful, efficient, and easy-to-use solutions protect people, devices, and data – within minutes. The company is headquartered in California with offices around the world.