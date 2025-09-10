Visual Enterprise Architecture Partners with Smart Eye Technology to Radically Enhance Enterprise Security

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visual Enterprise Architecture, a leader in solving business process challenges with AI and Technology Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Smart Eye Technology®, Inc., the pioneer of patented continuous biometric authentication. Together, the companies will deliver one of the most innovative, easy-to-use security technologies available to enterprises, empowering organizations to radically improve safety and security across their operations.

"We're excited to bring this capability to our customers and strengthen our mission of enabling secure, seamless business processes." Zach Bennett, CEO/COO of Visual Enterprise Architecture.

Smart Eye Technology’s patented SETI Mode™ suite provides real-time, continuous biometric authentication through facial recognition, printing behavior, and voice verification — ensuring that only authorized users can access, share, or manage sensitive information. When integrated into Visual Enterprise Architecture enterprise solutions, organizations gain an unprecedented layer of protection against remote desktop attacks, session hijacking, insider threats, and fraudulent document sharing.

“Smart Eye Technology is one of the most innovative, easy-to-use security technologies you can immediately make available to radically improve safety and security across the enterprise,” said Zach Bennett, CEO/COO of Visual Enterprise Architecture. “We’re excited to bring this capability to our customers and strengthen our mission of enabling secure, seamless business processes.”

Dexter Caffey, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye Technology, added:

“Partnering with Visual Enterprise Architecture allows us to combine their process-driven enterprise solutions with our patented continuous biometric security. This is a critical step in helping enterprises not only protect their operations but also meet the growing compliance and trust requirements in today’s business environment.”

The partnership enables enterprises to:

Prevent Unauthorized Access – Continuous biometric monitoring ensures only the verified user can access critical systems and data.

Protect Enterprise Communications – Secure file sharing and chat prevent fraud and data leaks.

Safeguard Business Processes – Session hijacking, RDP-based intrusions, and fraudulent document activity are blocked in real time.

With this collaboration, Visual Enterprise Architecture and Smart Eye Technology are setting a new standard for enterprise security — one where identity and access are verified continuously, not just once at login.