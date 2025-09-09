Datavault AI Launches WiSA E Endeavour Receiver Module, Setting the New Price and Quality Standard in Wireless Audio Transmission

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), through its acoustic division’s Wireless Sound Association (WiSA), today announced that, building on its interoperability license agreement with Dolby, Datavault AI has successfully collaborated directly with system-on-chip (SoC) providers to integrate its patented WiSA E Express multichannel wireless audio software into Android and Linux-based streaming A/V platforms, WiSA E Endeavour™ Receiver module complete and ready for distribution. The achievement is marked by a breakthrough in price, scale and availability in a growing number of identified new and emerging markets. Wireless Sound Association (WiSA) was founded in 2015 and includes member companies Bang & Olufsen (B&O), Harman, Klipsch, LG, Microsoft X-Box and other leading brands with a mission to enable interoperability in HD spatial wireless transmission. WiSA continues to deliver and connect millions to next level experiential sound.

WiSA E Endeavour Module is purpose-built, ultra-efficient 5GHz wireless audio solution engineered to reduce bill of materials costs while raising performance standards for speaker and subwoofer designers and innovative new deployments. Protected by key patents including US9237407 (High Quality, Controlled Latency Multi-Channel Wireless Digital Audio Distribution System and Methods), US9723580 (Synchronization of Audio Channel Timing), and US11062722 (Stream Adaptation for Latency), Endeavor delivers uncompressed, high-fidelity sound with fixed low latency and seamless multi-channel scalability.

“This launch reflects our unwavering focus on enabling technology that helps partners create premium experiences at scale, in environments that push audio to the experiential edge of high performance,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “We engaged our association members, listened to their needs, and designed a solution that prioritizes interoperability, performance, and price, ensuring WiSA is positioned for market growth.”

Tony Ostrom, WiSA President stated, “The WiSA E Endeavour Receiver is a testament to our commitment to innovation—delivering exceptional wireless audio performance while expanding access to high-quality sound for more consumers with gear enabled with WiSA that is completely and seamlessly interoperable. This helps us usher in a more experiential and complete future with sound equality for all from the brands we all love around the World.”

Leveraging Datavault AI extensive acoustic patent portfolios, which include US9554211 (Wireless Speaker Unit) and US11356776 (One Button Wireless Speaker Association), the module advances the WiSA Association's mission, enabling widespread adoption in consumer electronics that place a high priority on sound quality and optimal experiences for consumers.

The compact module can receive up to two channels of uncompressed 16- or 24-bit / 48 kHz audio and is fully interoperable with any WiSA E transmitter. It supports scalable wireless speaker configurations of up to eight audio channels, empowering cost-sensitive OEMs to deliver premium wireless audio performance in entry-level and mid-tier products. This flexibility unlocks a variety of use cases—such as enhancing WiSA E-enabled TVs, projectors, or soundbars by wirelessly adding subwoofers or surround channels to create immersive audio experiences for consumers.

The Endeavour wireless audio system delivers a compelling alternative to Bluetooth LE by outperforming it across critical performance metrics, as evidenced in patents like US8660219 (Circuit and Method for Distinguishing Between an OFDM Signal and a Radar Signal) for interference resistance. Designed for cost efficiency, Endeavour eliminates the need for proprietary codecs or additional components, reducing bill of materials costs and simplifying system integration. Operating in the interference-resistant 5GHz band, it offers more reliable performance than congested 2.4GHz solutions. Unlike Bluetooth, Endeavour transmits uncompressed audio, preserving full fidelity without the artifacts of compression. Its fixed low latency ensures flawless A/V sync and tight speaker synchronization. Fully compatible with all WiSA TX modules, Endeavour supports scalable configurations of up to eight channels, exceeding Bluetooth's typical five-channel limit at lower resolutions.

Building on its robust wireless audio foundation, WiSA technology also serves as the backbone for ADIO, enabling the transmission of ultrasonic data alongside high-fidelity audio for applications such as secure authentication, location-aware services, and interactive consumer experiences, as detailed in patents like US10460709 (Enhanced System, Method, and Devices for Utilizing Inaudible Tones with Music).

Soundbar Market Opportunity

The global soundbar market presents a significant growth opportunity for Endeavour, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is expected to grow from $9.53 billion in 2025 to $14.20 billion by 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand for affordable, space-efficient home audio solutions. As consumers continue to prioritize enhanced audio experiences for TVs and streaming content, soundbars have become a core component of modern home entertainment systems. This sustained growth underscores a substantial opportunity for OEMs and technology providers to deliver differentiated wireless audio solutions that meet rising expectations for quality, simplicity, and performance.

Availability

Engineering samples and development kits for the WiSA E Endeavour Receiver Module are available now. Volume production is scheduled to begin this quarter.

Licensing

Datavault AI has retained Greenberg Traurig, LLP and is actively constructing global licensing strategies and the orchestration of standards-based partnerships with leading international IP holders. The work is ongoing by management to pursue maximum yield.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continues” and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, patent initiatives as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.