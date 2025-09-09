DevRev Launches Computer: The Conversational AI Teammate That Redefines How Humans and Machines Work Together

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DevRev, an AI-native enterprise software company focused on transforming how teams and customers collaborate, today announces Computer, a new product that unifies all enterprise data, structured and unstructured, to power AI agents that get work done. Today’s AI works well on public data for general questions, but for enterprises, it can’t answer simple business questions like “What’s the latest on our deal pipeline?” or “Which customers are still waiting on a support response?” Computer changes that.

Work is Broken

Work has become a maze of scattered tools and fragmented processes. Teams are bogged down in data, chasing status updates, and constantly jumping from one app to another, instead of getting real work done.

Much of this dysfunction is structural. The past two decades of enterprise SaaS created impenetrable silos, where companies built tools for departments rather than the whole organization. Support tools speak only to support. Sales CRMs don't connect to the product. Engineering stays in its own world. This fragments knowledge-sharing, slows execution, and allows internal complexity to drag down promising companies.

Computer, by DevRev, changes that by liberating data from silos so AI has the complete context needed to perform like a teammate – one that amplifies your team’s strengths, takes the drudgery out of the workday, and gives back the time and space to do great work.

Computer Will Fix It

DevRev has been laying the groundwork for Computer since its founding. For the past 5 years, the company has been building two patented innovations:

Computer Memory, a proprietary knowledge graph that turns enterprise data into a living network that maps complex relationships between teams, customers, and products.

Computer Airsync, a bidirectional, real-time synchronization engine that brings data into this intelligent network – all while preserving data access permissions, context, and compliance requirements.

With this tech, Computer is the only platform that combines structured data, like CRM and product backlogs, with unstructured data, like docs and chats, to solve one of AI’s hardest problems: breaking down data silos and giving AI the complete context it needs.

Those building blocks, battle-tested in production, now converge inside Computer to power a new kind of AI experience. These patented solutions allow Computer to not just read, summarize, or search, but also create, update, and delete – all while keeping systems of record updated and in-sync. This complex technical achievement lets Computer reason, answer, and act – alongside its teams of AI agents – with the full context of your business, so you can focus on what matters: your customers, your craft, and your team.

Imagine a bug affecting your three largest customers. A typical AI tool might generate a report about it. Computer goes further: it creates the ticket and assigns it to the right support expert. It alerts the product owner so priorities shift before customers churn. It drafts the customer comms; all while keeping Salesforce and Jira perfectly in sync and complying with data permissions along the way. That’s the difference between a chatbot that scrapes data and a true AI teammate that has long-term memory, reasoning skills, and the power to act.

“Computer closes the gaps that have long defined enterprise work,” said Michael Machado, Corporate Vice President, Product and Brand at DevRev. “It turns scattered data into context, disjointed workflows into outcomes and siloed departments into a unified team. This creates what we call Team Intelligence – the collective intelligence that is unlocked when teams, customers, and products are finally connected. This is the real opportunity of AI in the enterprise setting.”

Real Outcomes

DevRev is already working with global powerhouses like Velocity Global, Bolt, Bill.com, Uniphore and more. Many customers have been early testers of Computer and the underlying Computer Memory and Computer Airsync technology, and have reported results like automatically resolving 85% of support tickets, a 50% reduction in support costs, and 10 hours saved per employee each week.

“I use ChatGPT all the time – whether I'm building something or just trying to brainstorm ideas around processes. So I think of this as ChatGPT for Bolt,” says Chelsey Fewer, Support Engineer at Bolt. “Having that mindset makes it feel like the place I go whenever I have a question about Bolt. That’s probably why I use it so much.“

Why Computer? And Why Now?

The ‘computer’ has had two major rebirths in the last forty years: the desktop in the ‘80s, defined by point, click, and scroll interactions; and, twenty years later, the mobile era, which put a computer in every pocket and introduced swipe and tap. Two decades have passed since the last great overhaul of the human-machine experience.

Now, we’re experiencing the third: the era of the conversational computer, where work happens through natural dialogue. Computer is the first step toward a future where work isn’t about more apps or more automation – it’s about connection.

“The desktop made software personal. The mobile era made it portable. And now, Computer gives us agency, because for the first time, AI has complete context for the enterprise,” said Dheeraj Pandey, co-founder and CEO of DevRev. “It’s the missing piece in how humans and machines collaborate. We can’t wait for you to try it.”

Computer is now available in Beta for existing DevRev customers, with a public launch planned for later this year, where anyone will be able to hook up their data and experience conversational AI at work. To learn more and join the waitlist, visit https://devrev.ai/.

About DevRev

DevRev is redefining enterprise software with AI-native solutions that unify siloed data and transform how teams and customers collaborate. Its patented technology takes structured and unstructured data from existing tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Zendesk, organizing it into a knowledge graph that powers conversational enterprise AI. With DevRev, businesses get precise answers, real-time analytics, and automated workflows to unlock unrealized value. Founded in 2020 and backed by Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder and CEO of Nutanix [NASDAQ: NTNX] and an Adobe [NASDAQ: ADBE] board member, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices.